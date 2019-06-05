Letter to the Editor: In Response to “Chick-Fil-A on Campus does not promote inclusivity”

Dear Editor,

To exclude a corporation or group for not sharing the same ideas and beliefs as your “inclusive group” is so obviously ridiculous, I am embarrassed to have to point it out.

Let us say that one is on a conservative campus and the powers that be decide to ban Starbucks because they do not share the same values as the majority of people on campus. Would it not be the same?

The inclusion of Starbucks, for example, is a bad thing? Or Chick-Fil-A? Turning Point? Can you not just decide whether you want to engage or not without banning them simply because you do not agree with them? You would think they were in the same league as the Ku Klux Klan.

It appears as though “inclusive” means including those who only agree with you. If you want to have a debate, an honest debate with those you disagree with, it shows a lot more conviction of your beliefs than to ban those you disagree with. Do you not see the hypocrisy?

The very title of “Having Chick-Fil-A on campus does not promote inclusivity” as you exclude them says it all. You know their employees treat their customers equally without regard to sexuality, race, age or anything else. It is you who is discriminating.

There are three things that really sadden me about this. One is the university sends a message to the outside world that they are really not for inclusion at all and that they banish those they disagree with. Again, it is not like either Chick-Fil-A or Turning Point USA are in league with the likes of the KKK.

Two, I do not really blame the young students as much as those that taught them to feel this way. Three, I am not even sure you can really understand what I am trying to say. My hopes are your eyes are opened; Chick-Fil-A and Turning Point USA are not your enemies.

Sincerely,

Bill Martin

Dallas Tx