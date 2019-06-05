Repercussions of new Alabama Abortion Law for women

Imagine this. You are a 21-year-old woman going through college in Alabama, working full time to pay for your education and living expenses. Maybe you’re a first-generation college student, maybe you come from a less privileged family who cannot provide for you. Yet for whatever reason, you have no clue what career you want to pursue much less who you want to be in the world. You go out on a Saturday night and only plan on hanging out with some friends at a local bar, but plans go awry, and you find yourself leaving with someone later in the night. Whomever it is being a boyfriend, stranger, or new fling, you go on and fail to notice a missed period.

You don’t think much about it and having to focus on the week’s tests, maintaining your social life, and your job a missed period slips your mind. Maybe you write it off as stress from the hours you work and spend studying for the 12 credit hours minimum you must take to receive financial aid as many struggling students do. But a couple of weeks later, you make a trip to the doctor and discover you are six weeks pregnant. The doctors inform you that you must carry the baby to term because in Alabama if you were to have an abortion you could possibly receive up to 99 years in prison.

Maybe this scenario sounds unrealistic because you are under the impression that you haven’t ever known anyone who has struggled with the realities of abortion, and if you honestly believe this then you would be immensely wrong. Often in the world abortions are a taboo topic and it has been shown that in polls taken of women on scholars.org “By a margin of 79 percent to 52 percent, more say they have heard about another person having a miscarriage than about a person who has had an abortion”. The reason behind this being the public perception of abortion vs the personal perception of it.

While many women today would no doubt have an abortion, it would remain hidden from the public eye and be wildly denied in front of their friends and family. In one article on thetab.com, an Ashley Walther wrote on the topic saying that many times it’s the “social implications” that keep people from being honest about receiving abortions. She writes about a girl that had an abortion and kept it a secret from both her family and significant other fearing that “it would define [her] social life if it ever got out”. This is common today and in many cases, girls will leave school at an early age, begin being home schooled, move to a new town, and go to various lengths to hide an abortion after finding out about an unwanted pregnancy. This secrecy and shame surrounding abortion create a negative outlook on the positive aspects of being given the right to obtain a legal abortion and is beginning to cause dramatic problems in our society.

According to the article titled What it’s really like to have an abortion in college by Ashley Walther, about 44 percent of all women who have abortions are between the age of 15-24. Furthermore, 79% of all college students are aged between 18-25 making us not only the most affected but the most at risk group when it comes to potentially losing the right to decide what happens with our own bodies. This statistic is alarming because of the recent legislation passed in Alabama. Effective May 15th, abortions are illegal to obtain in Alabama with NO exceptions to victims of rape or a woman carrying a child that is the product of ancestral relations.

Many states have begun to pass similar legislation putting a restriction on abortion such as Louisiana, Arkansas, and Utah. States have even tried to ban abortion after 6 weeks, something ridiculous considering you can only know at 4 weeks in most cases at the earliest. This has become very controversial due to extenuating circumstances such as rape, but in my opinion, what people need to focus on is the quality of life these babies are being forced to have if abortion is outlawed in all of the US.

Often college students aren’t given proper resources for balancing motherhood, education, and work leading to students being forced to drop out and search for a way to support themselves and a baby. It can not only be hard for a mother of an infant to find a job due to the dedication it requires to be a mother but to find one that can make them financially stable if they had not finished college and don’t yet have proper qualifications for a better paying one. Approximately 40% of college students are forced to work through college to be able to pay for just classes and books having to work at least 30 hours a week to be able to stay afloat. Many people are so wrapped up in banning abortion because they feel it is morally wrong that they fail to see the immense oversight involved with this type of legislation.

Which of course is the difference between a woman who wants children vs those who do not. It’s common sense that someone who does not want a child will not be a good parental figure in the life of that child and creates situations ripe for neglect, abuse, and abandonment. It is already difficult for a woman to get a job with a child, much less a college student who was forced to drop out because of an unwanted pregnancy. It is imperative that we start fighting back to regain the rights that states such as New York feel are “fundamental”, given to us in the 1973 trial Roe V Wade.

We are at risk of losing this right of privacy of our own bodies because we are too scared to speak up on the negative effects of not having it due to our fear being judged and not accepted. If this is to become widespread, we could go back to the time when girls were giving them self’s abortions with chemicals and coat hangers, dying from unsafe medical practices in unreliable doctors’ offices, paying every dime they had to find an unqualified doctor to do the procedure. Still, today in parts of the world where abortion is illegal about 10% of all maternal deaths are due to botched abortion procedures. This right was given to us to prevent all the deaths of those women, ensure children are being properly cared for in a healthy household, and ensure an unplanned pregnancy doesn’t jeopardize the future success and stability of every student.