One found deceased at The Village on Telluride apartment complex, fifth homicide of the year
June 5, 2019
Filed under Breaking, Crime, In Brief, San Marcos
The San Marcos Police Department arrived at The Village on Telluride apartment complex,
On Wednesday, June 5, a resident of The Village on Telluride reported a burglary to authorities after finding a loose dog and following it to an apartment on the property. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and found Allen wounded inside of the apartment. Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno pronounced Allen dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m. Next of kin was notified.
Two individuals at the apartment when officers arrived and a roommate are being interviewed by the SMPD Criminal Investigation Division.
This is the fifth homicide investigated by SMPD this year.
