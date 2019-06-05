One found deceased at The Village apartments, fifth homicide of the year

The San Marcos Police Department arrived at The Village apartment complex and found Demarcus Trey Allen, 23, deceased after apparent gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, June 5, a resident of The Village apartments reported a burglary to authorities after finding a loose dog and following it to an apartment on the property. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and found Allen wounded inside of the apartment. Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno pronounced Allen dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m. Next of kin was notified.

Two individuals at the apartment when officers arrived and a roommate are being interviewed by the SMPD Criminal Investigation Division.

This is the fifth homicide investigated by SMPD this year.