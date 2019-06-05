Animal shelter closes cat adoption due to Panleukopenia Virus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to city officials, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will be closing the cat adoption center and will not be accepting cats through intake at least until Thursday, June 6 due to an outbreak of Feline Panleukopenia virus.

Feline Panleukopenia is a contagious viral disease caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are most severely affected by the virus. Officials report that as of Monday morning, nine cats and 44 kittens have died in the shelter as a result of the virus.

According to the press release from the city, shelter staff suspects the virus initially began with a mom and kittens that were brought into the shelter showing symptoms of an upper respiratory infection which dramatically changed over the course of their stay.

“We are in the process of containing this issue at the shelter but it is clear this virus is currently active in our communities across Hays County,” the press release states. “Making certain that your pets have up to date vaccinations is the best way to protect them from a disease of this type.”

Since then, staff believes other cats have come into the shelter that were exposed prior to their arrival.

According to the press release and shelter staffers, all shelter animals are vaccinated within 2-24 hours of intake. However, due to the number of kittens being surrendered to the shelter, and lack of space, some kittens were moved from the isolation room into other parts of the shelter before the shelter’s Vet Services team had an opportunity to vaccinate them.

“Staff is in the process of decontaminating the shelter,” the press release states. “They are testing and closely watching the conditions of all cats currently at the shelter. Cats will not be available for adoption until test results are confirmed and a necessary observation period is concluded.”

Due to the large amount of cleaning supplies needed and the likelihood of having to throw away cat treats, toys, and small beds, the shelter is asking the community for immediate help with donations. You can see all needed supplies on the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist or you can make a monetary donation through Mutt Strutt San Marcos.

Current volunteers are also asked to come and assist with regular cleaning in our dog areas to help keep dogs available and adoptions moving. To apply to be a volunteer visit, www.sanmarcostx.gov/volunteerforpets.