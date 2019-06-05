Kerbey Lane Café expected to open spring 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Construction will begin fall 2019 on the Saltgrass Steakhouse site, as Kerbey Lane Café is set to replace it and open for spring 2020.

Kerbey Lane Café signed a 10-year lease, two five year renewals with Texas State, and got approval from the Texas State University System Board of Regents May 23.

Saltgrass customers can still enjoy the steakhouse as it relocates down I-35 in replacement of where Logan’s once stood. The current lease for Saltgrass ends December 31.

Kerbey Lane is an Austin-based restaurant that has remained 100% family owned since its opening in 1980. Not only is the café known for its family-oriented environment, but the fact it continues to serve scratch-made and affordable food.

Since the beginning in 1980, Kerbey Lane started in a small house and has since grown to eight different locations spread throughout the Austin community.

Known for its open-book company, Kerbey Lane offers financial and business literacy along with a profit-sharing plan for all of its employees. Anyone working for the café is paid above minimum wage and can qualify for health insurance and paid time off.

John Root, director of auxiliary services at Texas State, said the installation of Kerbey Lane Café is an improvement to the community, particularly the students.

“The price points are much more friendly to the student population and the entire San Marcos community,” Root said.

As a proud partner with local nonprofits in Austin, Kerbey Lane serves as a philanthropic asset to the community. Additionally, another admirable characteristic about the café is its policy regarding composting and recycling, which will help ensure a clean river.

Root said having a new restaurant in the area with a popular following will be a huge success in the community.

“(Kerbey Lane) is something a little different than what everybody is used to and will be refreshing and good for everyone,” Root said.

Mason Ayer, Kerbey Lane CEO, stated in a Texas State press release that he looks forward to their partnership with not only Texas State but the entire San Marcos community for years to come.

“San Marcos is a community we have been wanting to serve for many years and because we wanted to do it right, we’ve taken our time finding just the right location, and this is it,” Ayer stated.

Alyssa Hager, psychology sophomore, said she considers the café a sentimental spot from her high school years.

“I absolutely love Kerbey’s,” Hager said. “I used to go there all the time with friends to get some good breakfast and I would stay for hours doing homework. The staff is always so nice and it’s a very welcoming environment.”

The community expressed excitement via social media as the awaited announcement was made.

Students, faculty and residents of San Marcos will be able to get a bite to eat at Kerbey’s come spring 2020.