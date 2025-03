The Texas State softball and baseball games on Wednesday in San Marcos were halted due to inclement weather.

Bobcat baseball led 6-2 over Incarnate Word in the top of the third when the game was stopped. It will not be finished at a later date. All stats won’t count.

Bobcat softball led 7-0 against UTSA in the fifth when play was stopped. The game will be resumed when Texas State travels to San Antonio for a rematch on Tuesday, April 15.