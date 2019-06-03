Man arrested after high speed chase on I-35
Editor’s note: The article was updated and 1:56 p.m. 6/3/2019 to reflect information provided by the City of San Marcos. Police would like to clarify that the vehicle Alvarado was driving was not stolen.
George Alvarado, 32, of San Antonio is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase down IH-35 in a stolen car. Alvarado was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, burglary of a vehicle, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and accident involving damage to a vehicle.
On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 6:46 p.m. City officials report San Marcos police officers were dispatched to the Premium Outlets for a burglary of a vehicle.
According to a press release from the City of San Marcos a witness described the suspect and vehicle to officers who then saw it leaving the outlets and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued onto N. IH-35 at a high rate of speed.
Alvarado reportedly then struck another car. According to the city press release, neither occupant in this vehicle was injured and their vehicle sustained only minor damage. City officials report that officers followed the vehicle which exited the highway at exit 205 and began traveling east on Highway 80.
After the collision, Alvarado then exited the vehicle and attempted to run on foot before being tasered by officers. City officials report that during this incident, the suspect tried to take away one of the officers’ tasers.
Upon an investigation, Alvarado was found to be in possession of approximately $1,000 of stolen property acquired during the vehicle burglaries.
Alvarado remains in the Hays County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000.
