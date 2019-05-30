Completion of CM Allen Parkway project pushed back to mid-October
May 30, 2019
The C.M. Allen roadway re-construction project was set to be completed in April, but additional labor and rain delays forced officials to push the opening to mid-October.
C.M. Allen was closed last year on July 30 to fully reconstruct the roadway, improve parking, construct sidewalks and landscape the street. However, when crews started construction and exposed wastewater utilities, it was determined that replacement and relocation were necessary due to outdated materials and shallow depth used in the original construction of the project.
City officials also credit the roadways’ pushed opening date to the 48 days of rainfall and over 20 inches of rain between September and January.
