Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 11

On Ep. 11 of ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Sports Editor Claire Partain and reporter Colton McWilliams hold down the fort as the two discuss track & field’s final track meet of the season, Colton’s theory about the rivalry, or lack thereof, between Texas State and the University of Texas at Arlington and Barstool’s inappropriate joke.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.