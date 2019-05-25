Bella Lopes, Engagement EditorMay 25, 2019Filed under San Marcos Stars
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous.
By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Texas State baseball falls quickly at championship tournament
May 26, 2019
Photo Gallery: Stars of San Marcos
May 25, 2019
Former teacher at San Marcos High School wanted for sexual assault
May 24, 2019
Kerbey Lane Café to take over Saltgrass Steakhouse location
Video: The San Mecca — The Pilot Episode (feat. Erikka Polk)
Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep.10
May 23, 2019
San Marcos Stars
Best date night: Root Cellar Cafe and Brewery
Best Automobile Shop:Nichols Tire & Automotive and Texas Express Lube & Auto
Best dessert: Rhea’s Ice Cream
Breakfast Winner: Dos Gatos
Barefoot campus outfitters: Best Boutique in San Marcos
© 2019 All content, including web design • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.