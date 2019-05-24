Kerbey Lane Café to take over Saltgrass Steakhouse location

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kerbey Lane Café, a popular Austin-based restaurant, will assume operations of the university owned location of Saltgrass Steakhouse.

On May 23, the Texas State University System Board of Regents approved a 10-year contract with Kerbey Lane which will include two five-year renewal options.

The lease that Saltgrass is currently under is set to expire in December of 2019 and the parent company of the location, Landry’s Inc., has informed the university they will not renew the lease. Instead they are moving to a new location along I-35, where the old Kobe used to be.

Kerbey Lane was founded in 1980 and now currently operates eight locations in the Austin area. The restaurant is known for serving all day breakfasts such as giant pancakes as well as popular menu items like Kerbey Queso, the Paris Texas Platter and Eggs Francisco.

The company currently employs more than 700 people throughout the greater Austin region.