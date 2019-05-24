Defending the First Amendment since 1911

The University Star

Video: The San Mecca — The Pilot Episode (feat. Erikka Polk)

James Debbah, Multimedia Journalist
May 24, 2019
Filed under Life and Arts, Multimedia, Video

On the pilot episode of The San Mecca, Host and multimedia journalist James Debbah interviews mixed media artist and fellow multimedia journalist Erikka Polk. James asks Erikka a variety of questions consisting of her love for art, how she would change the current artistic landscape and more.

The San Mecca is a video series hosted by multimedia journalist James Debbah and distributed through the University Star. The series aims to give local talents a platform to discuss and convey their individual talents and passions, while also giving the audience an insight into their creative processes.

Video: The San Mecca — The Pilot Episode (feat. Erikka Polk)