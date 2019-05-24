Video: The San Mecca — The Pilot Episode (feat. Erikka Polk)
May 24, 2019
Filed under Life and Arts, Multimedia, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On the pilot episode of The San Mecca, Host and multimedia journalist James Debbah interviews mixed media artist and fellow multimedia journalist Erikka Polk. James asks Erikka a variety of questions consisting of her love for art, how she would change the current artistic landscape and more.
The San Mecca is a video series hosted by multimedia journalist James Debbah and distributed through the University Star. The series aims to give local talents a platform to discuss and convey their individual talents and passions, while also giving the audience an insight into their creative processes.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.