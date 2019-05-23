Sports Podcast: ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep.10
May 23, 2019
On this week’s episode of ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Sports Editor Claire Partain kicks things off with the self-proclaimed Texas State Sports Prez, Andrew Zimmel, to talk about track & field. Reporter Colton McWilliams joins Claire to talk about the disappointing ending to baseball’s successful season; Editor-in-Chief Jakob Rodriguez calls in to give his input on the abrupt conclusion to the season. In the ‘To Clarify’ segment, Claire, Andrew and Jakob finish things off by talking about Claire’s towing misfortunes.
‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited and distributed by Andrew Zimmel and Jaden Edison. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.
