Canvas replaces TRACS
May 22, 2019
On May 22, Texas State University announced its learning management system purchase to switch from TRACS to Canvas.
The Division of Information Technology and the Office of Distance and External Learning in academic affairs have reviewed and researched this decision for more than two years. During those two years, students, faculty and staff have tested the system and provided feedback.
A presentation of the feedback was provided to the Learning Management System Advisory on May 15. A unanimous vote taken during the meeting recommended that Canvas would be Texas State’s new learning management system.
According to the University, Canvas is used by others in higher education and has a reputation of being responsible, intuitive and highly adaptable. Canvas will allow the University to move forward in a modern, technology- driven instruction.
The final step is for the Texas State University Board of Regents to approve this decision at their August meeting.
