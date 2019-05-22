Texas State student pronounced dead after an apparent drowning
May 22, 2019
Filed under Breaking, In Brief, News, San Marcos
UPDATE: May 24 2:17 p.m.
The victim has been identified as Binuja Ghising, graduate technology management student.
The San Marcos Police Department responded to a call on May 22 leading to the pronunciation of a dead Texas State student.
At approximately 5:43 a.m. the San Marcos Police Department arrived at the Treehouse Apartments on North LBJ Drive in response to a call of an unresponsive women.
After multiple attempts at CPR by SMPD and EMS, no signs of life were found. The Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno pronounced the woman dead at 6:37 a.m. The woman is reported to have been a student at Texas State.
Several witnesses at the scene stated that a group of people, who didn’t know how to swim, were in the pool in the early hours of the day, while also drinking alcohol.
After arriving on the scene, SMPD officers reported that there was not much lighting around the pool and the water was murky. Officers believe that the woman drowned unnoticed and that her friends lost track of her.
Next of kin still has not been notified, and officers are working to locate the deceased woman’s family.
The University Star will continue to provide updates as they become available.
