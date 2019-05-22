Texas State baseball sweeps UTA to claim conference championship

Texas State baseball made conference history on Friday after sweeping the University of Texas at Arlington in a doubleheader, claiming their first regular season Sun Belt conference championship since joining the Sun Belt.

Texas State (36-18, 20-10 Sun Belt) beat rivals UTA 10-9 in the first game of the doubleheader and 13-11 in the second.

Brayden Theriot received the win in the first game when he pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit, no earned runs and one strikeout.

Jaylen Hubbard and Dalton Shuffield were offensive standouts in Texas State’s first game of the doubleheader against UTA. They combined for five hits and five RBIs in 10 appearances at the plate.

The second game of the doubleheader, like the first, was also decided by the Bobcats in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Travon Benton and John Wuthrich led Texas State’s offense. The pair was responsible for nine of the 13 total runs. They combined for four hits in nine at-bats, with both players tacking on home runs in the final game of the regular season.

Brent Hebert got the win on the mound for Texas State, throwing for two innings to allow one earned run on three hits, a walk and a strikeout.

Texas State baseball now turns its attention to the Sun Belt Championship Tournament next week in Conway, South Carolina. The Bobcats play on Wednesday against the No. 8/9 once decided.