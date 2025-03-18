Maddy Azua tabbed with Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors

For the second time only six weeks into the season, Maddy Azua earned Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for her dominating performances against Appalachian State to open conference play.

Azua pitched fifteen innings over the weekend. On Friday she pitched 3 1/3 perfect innings and responded in Saturday’s game with a complete game where she struck out 13 hitters.

The weekend stats for Azua include 20 strikeouts, seven hits, five total runs, four unearned runs and two walks.

Azua will likely step into the circle again when the Bobcats face Wichita State at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.