Bobcats shine at NCAA Indoor Championships

The Bobcats sent four athletes to the NCAA Indoor Championships, and all four have been named to the All-American Second Team.

Melanie Duron placed 13th overall in the women’s shot put with a throw of 54-11.25 (16.74).

Kason O’Riley placed ninth overall in the men’s high jump with a mark of 7-1 (2.16).

Aiden Hayes placed 12th overall in the men’s high jump with a mark of 6-11 (2.11).

Henry Buckles placed 14th overall in the men’s shot put with a throw of 58-1.75 (17.72).

The Bobcats’ first outdoor meet will take place March 21-22 at the Charles Austin Classic in San Marcos, TX.