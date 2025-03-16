64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats shine at NCAA Indoor Championships

R.J. Porcher, Sports Reporter
March 16, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Sophomore Henry Buckles

The Bobcats sent four athletes to the NCAA Indoor Championships, and all four have been named to the All-American Second Team.

Melanie Duron placed 13th overall in the women’s shot put with a throw of 54-11.25 (16.74).

Kason O’Riley placed ninth overall in the men’s high jump with a mark of 7-1 (2.16).

Aiden Hayes placed 12th overall in the men’s high jump with a mark of 6-11 (2.11).

Henry Buckles placed 14th overall in the men’s shot put with a throw of 58-1.75 (17.72).

The Bobcats’ first outdoor meet will take place March 21-22 at the Charles Austin Classic in San Marcos, TX.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Junior infielder Chase Mora (2) stands ready during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Joseph Zamora's 11th-inning hit brings Appalachian State victorious over Texas State
Texas State sophomore Maddy Azua throws a pitch at the game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats battle back, claim series over Mountaineers
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua shoves in relief as Texas State softball opens conference play with dominating victory
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) walking up to an at-bat against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats baseball run-ruled to start conference play
Utility player Ethan Farris (24) points toward the Texas State dugout after hitting a double against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats won 4-2.
Texas State baseball opens Sun Belt play in North Carolina
More in Sports
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Takeaways from Bobcat baseball's last two weeks
Drew Donley at the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
Texas State ranks in top 25 for track and field
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
Texas State starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to TCU 5-3.
Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
More in trackandfield
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the women's long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Precious Okougbodu named Sun Belt Women's Field Athlete of the Week
Donate to The University Star