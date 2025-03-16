Bobcats battle back, claim series over Mountaineers

Maddy Azua’s 13-strikeout complete game proved plenty as Texas State softball (17-6) defeated Appalachian State (9-17) 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

In all seven innings, Azua allowed four runs, all in the second inning, on five hits and a pair of walks. Aiyana Coleman hit a two-run home run, her seventh of the year, and finished with three RBIs.

The Bobcats found themselves playing from behind for half of the contest. Trailing 4-2 entering the fifth inning, Kate Bubela sparked the beginning of the comeback with a solo home run to start the inning. A few batters later, Coleman’s two-run home run gave the Bobcats a 5-4 lead.

Megan Kelnar led off the sixth inning with a ground-rule double. Kelnar moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came around to score on a Bubela single. Bailee Slack drove Bubela in to cap off the inning.

The tumultuous second inning was the only productive one for the Mountaineers. Three straight hits for Appalachian State scored four total runs in the inning, highlighted by Makayla McClain‘s two-RBI double. McClain was the only Mountaineer with multiple hits and RBIs.

Ava Beamesderfer was the losing pitcher despite only pitching in 2/3 innings. Beamesderfer allowed two runs, one hit and gave up a walk.

The Bobcats will look for a sweep in the series finale. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.