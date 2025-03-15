Maddy Azua shoves in relief as Texas State softball opens conference play with dominating victory

One Texas State athletic program had a bad day yesterday because of Appalachian State, but the Bobcats softball team ensured Mountaineers athletics wasn’t too happy.

Maddy Azua earned her eighth win of the season after hurling 3 1/3 scoreless no-hit innings out of the bullpen en route to Texas State (16-6) defeating Appalachian State (9-16) 8-2 in the conference opener on Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Azua relieved Emma Strood, who started and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk and tabbed three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Keely Williams and Bailee Slack each went 2-for-3 at the plate, and freshman Mayson Garrett hit her first home run in a Bobcat uniform. Grace Barrett led the Mountaineers in hits with two.

Sejal Neas started the game on the mound for Appalachian State but failed to record an out, allowing four earned runs on three hits and one walk. Ava Beamesderfer gave up three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings.

Texas State made a statement early. Erin Peterson walked to start the bottom of the first, which was proceeded by a Keely Williams single, setting up Aiyana Coleman and Karmyn Bass to slap RBI singles to left field. Kate Bubela reached on a fielder’s choice, and Ciara Trahan hit a two-RBI single up the middle, giving Texas State the 4-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers scored their first run of the game on an RBI fielder’s choice from Leah Gore in the third inning. Appalachian State scored its second run in the fourth on an RBI single from Madison McIntyre.

Garrett hit an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for her first collegiate home run in the fourth, extending the Bobcats’ lead to three.

Texas State scored its final three runs in the sixth on an error from the Mountaineers’ second baseman and an RBI single and a steal-of-home from Williams, respectively.

Texas State aims for the series victory as game two of the three-game set is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.