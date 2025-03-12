60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 3-0 weekend

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 12, 2025
Rhian Davis
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

In its first series of 2025, Texas State softball (15-6) swept Missouri State (1-18) in three games last weekend. The Bobcats won the first of Friday’s doubleheader 3-0, followed by a 9-0 run-rule win. They secured the sweep Saturday with a 10-2 run-rule victory.

Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s performance against Missouri State:

Erin Peterson has earned her opportunity and ran away with it

The freshman entered the program in the top 200 in the Extra Innings 2024 Extra Elite Player Rankings and was highly decorated, leaving the 6A program that is Denton Guyer.

Peterson has started at shortstop, the position some refer to as the leader of the infield, in all 21 games so far and is one of only six other Bobcats to do so this year. She continues to impress with her ability to make routine plays mixed with web gems.

Peterson was in the leadoff spot in the bulk of the Bobcats’ contests. Offensively, Peterson is tied for third on the team in RBIs with 10. Her nine runs rank fourth for the Bobcats, and she is also second on the team in stolen bases with four. In 60 at-bats, Peterson has struck out four times. In the field, Peterson has only one error in 36 chances, leaving her with a .972 fielding percentage.

Maddy Azua and Emma Strood are the team’s rock

The Sun Belt Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year Maddy Azua is pitching as expected in 2025 after filling the shoes of Jessica Mullins.

Emma Strood, a new addition to the ball club, has undoubtedly added depth to the Bobcat pitching staff that struggled with such a year ago.

Through 21 games, Azua and Strood have combined for 20 starts at 10 apiece. Across the duo’s 113 total innings, they’ve given up 37 runs, combined for a .199 batting average against, a .93 WHIP and put together six complete games.

With the two star pitchers competing at their current levels, the Bobcats have a strong chance to win many ball games despite the offense’s output.

The four transfers’ impact is heavy

Following the sweep over the Bears, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said that the transfer players have earned every bit of her respect with their performance this year. The Bobcats’ early success should largely be attributed to those four first-year transfers. They consist of Strood, a junior from Louisiana State; Kate Bubela, a sophomore from North Carolina; and Keely Williams and Aiyana Coleman, both juniors from Texas A&M.

Coleman leads the team in multiple offensive categories, including her .420 batting average, 1.404 OPS, 21 hits, five doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI, .880 slugging percentage and .524 on-base percentage.

Williams leads the team with only one strikeout. So far, Williams has a .424 on-base percentage, 18 hits and a .321 batting average. She has found her groove and has proved a consistent spark for the offense.

Bubela is second on the team in home runs with two and hit her second on Saturday with a first-inning grand slam. She comes in to fill the shoes of Sara Vanderford, who holds multiple offensive records at Texas State. Bubela has endured some struggles early in 2025 but is improving in each game and has made an impact early.

As previously mentioned, Strood has made an immediate impact in the circle and, like the rest of her teammates, continues to improve as the season progresses.

Next, Texas State plays host to open up Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State (9-15). The series begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
More in softball
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) slides into first base against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball back at home to take on Missouri State
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-3 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Dominant pitching and poor defense gives Idaho State 5-0 win over Texas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat softball beats George Washington, falls to No. 13 Texas Tech in Saturday doubleheader
More in Sports
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State
logo
Texas State developing revenue-sharing process with student-athletes
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball eliminated from SBC Tournament by ODU Monarchs
Donate to The University Star