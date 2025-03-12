Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 3-0 weekend

In its first series of 2025, Texas State softball (15-6) swept Missouri State (1-18) in three games last weekend. The Bobcats won the first of Friday’s doubleheader 3-0, followed by a 9-0 run-rule win. They secured the sweep Saturday with a 10-2 run-rule victory.

Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s performance against Missouri State:

Erin Peterson has earned her opportunity and ran away with it

The freshman entered the program in the top 200 in the Extra Innings 2024 Extra Elite Player Rankings and was highly decorated, leaving the 6A program that is Denton Guyer.

Peterson has started at shortstop, the position some refer to as the leader of the infield, in all 21 games so far and is one of only six other Bobcats to do so this year. She continues to impress with her ability to make routine plays mixed with web gems.

Peterson was in the leadoff spot in the bulk of the Bobcats’ contests. Offensively, Peterson is tied for third on the team in RBIs with 10. Her nine runs rank fourth for the Bobcats, and she is also second on the team in stolen bases with four. In 60 at-bats, Peterson has struck out four times. In the field, Peterson has only one error in 36 chances, leaving her with a .972 fielding percentage.

Maddy Azua and Emma Strood are the team’s rock

The Sun Belt Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year Maddy Azua is pitching as expected in 2025 after filling the shoes of Jessica Mullins.

Emma Strood, a new addition to the ball club, has undoubtedly added depth to the Bobcat pitching staff that struggled with such a year ago.

Through 21 games, Azua and Strood have combined for 20 starts at 10 apiece. Across the duo’s 113 total innings, they’ve given up 37 runs, combined for a .199 batting average against, a .93 WHIP and put together six complete games.

With the two star pitchers competing at their current levels, the Bobcats have a strong chance to win many ball games despite the offense’s output.

The four transfers’ impact is heavy

Following the sweep over the Bears, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said that the transfer players have earned every bit of her respect with their performance this year. The Bobcats’ early success should largely be attributed to those four first-year transfers. They consist of Strood, a junior from Louisiana State; Kate Bubela, a sophomore from North Carolina; and Keely Williams and Aiyana Coleman, both juniors from Texas A&M.

Coleman leads the team in multiple offensive categories, including her .420 batting average, 1.404 OPS, 21 hits, five doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI, .880 slugging percentage and .524 on-base percentage.

Williams leads the team with only one strikeout. So far, Williams has a .424 on-base percentage, 18 hits and a .321 batting average. She has found her groove and has proved a consistent spark for the offense.

Bubela is second on the team in home runs with two and hit her second on Saturday with a first-inning grand slam. She comes in to fill the shoes of Sara Vanderford, who holds multiple offensive records at Texas State. Bubela has endured some struggles early in 2025 but is improving in each game and has made an impact early.

As previously mentioned, Strood has made an immediate impact in the circle and, like the rest of her teammates, continues to improve as the season progresses.

Next, Texas State plays host to open up Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State (9-15). The series begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Softball Stadium and will be available to stream on ESPN+.