Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic

Yvonne Chamness and Miren Ontanon found top-15 finishes to lead the Texas State Bobcats to a third-place finish in the Tulane Classic from March 9-11 at the English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans.

To open the tournament, Chamness carded an even 72, her lowest round of the tournament. Chamness shot 9-over 225 (72-76-77) to finish in 11th place.

Ontanon fired the best round of her collegiate career in the final 18 holes, carding 3-under 69. Ontanon moved up 18 places on the final day to place tied for 13 after shooting 11-over 227 (76-82-69).

Ella Salama fired 14-over 230 (74-80-76) to finish the tournament tied for 20.

Mattingly Palmer and Carla Bourdeaux made big leaps in the final 18 holes, with Palmer climbing 11 places and Bourdeaux climbing 12.

Carding an eagle in the first 18 holes, Palmer fired a tournament total of 16-over 232 (76-83-73) to finish tied for 24. Bourdeaux fired her best round in the final 18 holes, carding 2-over 74. Overall, Bourdeaux shot 18-over 234 (78-82-74) to place tied for 26.

The Bobcats shot their best round of the tournament on the final day of action, carding 4-over 292. The Maroon and Gold carded the second most birdies for any team in the tournament, with an overall team total of 31. Overall, the Bobcats fired 46-over 910 (298-320-292).

Cal Poly rose to the first-place position with their 27-over 891 (297-306-288) finish. Tulane took second after firing 29-over 893 (294-303-296).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Austin to compete in the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational at the UT Golf Club from March 17-18.