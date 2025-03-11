82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State baseball set to host TCU

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 11, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.

Right-handed pitchers Jackson Teer and Louis Rodriguez will face each other on the mound as the struggling Texas State Bobcats (8-7) host the red-hot TCU Horned Frogs (12-4) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats dropped two of three to the Campbell Camels (6-10) last weekend after a midweek loss to the UIW Cardinals (8-8) and a 1-2 series loss to the GCU Antelopes (11-4) the previous weekend. The Bobcats started the season 6-2 with victories against then-ranked No. 1 Texas A&M (9-6) and No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-6).

The Horned Frogs hold a five-game winning streak after sweeping Fresno State (5-10) in three games last weekend and defeating Air Force (4-12) twice midweek.

The Bobcats are hitting .247/.341/.363. Ryne Farber is slashing .321/.435/.429, and Austin Eaton leads the team in home runs (4) and OPS (.867).

TCU has five qualified hitters with a .900+ OPS in Isaac Cadena (.997), Anthony Silva (.972), Noah Franco (.971), Chase Brunson (.917) and Cole Cramer (.900). Overall, the Horned Frogs offense is hitting .282/.399/.468.

Teer, the reigning D3Baseball National Pitcher of the Year, holds a 7.45 ERA and a 3.30 FIP in three starts with 15 strikeouts across 9 ⅔ innings. In his last start, Teer gave up three runs and struck out five in 3 ⅓ innings against the Antelopes on Friday, Feb. 28.

Rodriguez has a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings in six appearances. He made his lone start this season against Air Force last Tuesday, where he allowed one earned run and collected four strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings.

The last time the Bobcats and Horned Frogs faced, TCU delivered Texas State’s first loss of the 2024 season, 6-5, on Feb. 20, 2024, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

Tonight’s game between Texas State and TCU will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State
Texas State junior Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates the win against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball set to face Campbell in three-game series
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) with a strikeout against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week
More in features
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
logo
Texas State developing revenue-sharing process with student-athletes
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball eliminated from SBC Tournament by ODU Monarchs
More in Sports
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) slides into first base against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball back at home to take on Missouri State
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-3 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Marshall ends Texas State women's basketball's season in Sun Belt Tournament
TXST redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) prepares to jump to attempt a shot during the game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Pope scored 23 out of the Bobcats' 102 points.
Tylan Pope named to All-Sun Belt Second Team
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Co-owners of Hangry Joe's David Thompson (left) and Brandon Wilhelm (right) pose outside of the store during the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, February 6, 2025.
New partnership benefits student-athletes
Donate to The University Star