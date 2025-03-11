Texas State baseball set to host TCU

Right-handed pitchers Jackson Teer and Louis Rodriguez will face each other on the mound as the struggling Texas State Bobcats (8-7) host the red-hot TCU Horned Frogs (12-4) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats dropped two of three to the Campbell Camels (6-10) last weekend after a midweek loss to the UIW Cardinals (8-8) and a 1-2 series loss to the GCU Antelopes (11-4) the previous weekend. The Bobcats started the season 6-2 with victories against then-ranked No. 1 Texas A&M (9-6) and No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-6).

The Horned Frogs hold a five-game winning streak after sweeping Fresno State (5-10) in three games last weekend and defeating Air Force (4-12) twice midweek.

The Bobcats are hitting .247/.341/.363. Ryne Farber is slashing .321/.435/.429, and Austin Eaton leads the team in home runs (4) and OPS (.867).

TCU has five qualified hitters with a .900+ OPS in Isaac Cadena (.997), Anthony Silva (.972), Noah Franco (.971), Chase Brunson (.917) and Cole Cramer (.900). Overall, the Horned Frogs offense is hitting .282/.399/.468.

Teer, the reigning D3Baseball National Pitcher of the Year, holds a 7.45 ERA and a 3.30 FIP in three starts with 15 strikeouts across 9 ⅔ innings. In his last start, Teer gave up three runs and struck out five in 3 ⅓ innings against the Antelopes on Friday, Feb. 28.

Rodriguez has a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings in six appearances. He made his lone start this season against Air Force last Tuesday, where he allowed one earned run and collected four strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings.

The last time the Bobcats and Horned Frogs faced, TCU delivered Texas State’s first loss of the 2024 season, 6-5, on Feb. 20, 2024, at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

Tonight’s game between Texas State and TCU will be available to stream on ESPN+.