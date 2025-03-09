Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels

Ian Collier and Chase Mora both hit solo home runs en route to Texas State’s (8-6) 9-3 victory over the Campbell Camels (5-10) Saturday afternoon at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The Bobcat pitching staff held the Camels to only four hits, highlighted by Alex Valentin, who got his first start on the mound this season and proved worthy. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, tallied seven strikeouts and gave up three runs on two hits.

The Bobcats offense started off hot, scoring six runs in the first four innings, four of which came in the second. Mora got his first RBI in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Cole Tabor. Shortly after, Samson Pugh notched an RBI double to score Ethan Farris. In the next at-bat, Ryne Farber hit an RBI single that brought Pugh around to score.

The lone Bobcat run in the third inning came when Collier smacked his solo home run over the left-center field wall. Mora added his monstrous 440-foot home run in the fourth inning to put the Bobcats ahead 6-0.

The Bobcat offense caused more ruckus in the Tar Heel State in the eighth inning. Alan Shibley came around to score on an Ethan Farris double. One batter later, the Camel’s defense shot itself in the foot and allowed Mora to reach on an error that brought two more Bobcat runs in to score.

In the bullpen, Matthew Tippie and Carson Laws combined for 2 1/3 innings, no runs and two hits. Laws earned the save, his third of the season.

Offensively, the Camels’ main highlight of the game was a solo home run off the bat of Jarrett Morton in the fifth inning.

All went wrong on defense for the Camels as they committed four errors in the field.

Jackson Roberts suffered the loss for the Camels. Roberts pitched four innings and gave up six runs, three earned, and collected seven strikeouts.

Texas State will look for a series win over Campbell, with the first pitch of the series finale scheduled for noon on Sunday. The game will be available to stream on FloCollege.