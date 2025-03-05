72° San Marcos
Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) with a strikeout against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.

Alex Valentin earned Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors after two superb bullpen outings.

Over the week, Valentin earned the win in both of his appearances as he pitched 11 innings, tallying 11 strikeouts and giving up only two runs on four hits. He held both of his opponents to a .111 batting average.

The numbers prove impressive, but even more so because Valentin managed to dominate against formerly No. 1 ranked Texas A&M on Tuesday, causing social media to learn his name quickly.

On the weekend, he helped the Bobcats prevent a series sweep against a powerful Grand Canyon team. Valentin came in relief in the fourth inning and held it down into the tenth to allow Texas State to win in walk-off fashion.

