Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Alex Valentin earned Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors after two superb bullpen outings.

After two phenomenal performances out of the bullpen against #1 Texas A&M and Grand Canyon, Alex Valentin was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week! : https://t.co/tJiT31p9Eh#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos x @AlexVal8125 pic.twitter.com/2esjKPSQa8 — Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) March 4, 2025

Over the week, Valentin earned the win in both of his appearances as he pitched 11 innings, tallying 11 strikeouts and giving up only two runs on four hits. He held both of his opponents to a .111 batting average.

The numbers prove impressive, but even more so because Valentin managed to dominate against formerly No. 1 ranked Texas A&M on Tuesday, causing social media to learn his name quickly.

On the weekend, he helped the Bobcats prevent a series sweep against a powerful Grand Canyon team. Valentin came in relief in the fourth inning and held it down into the tenth to allow Texas State to win in walk-off fashion.