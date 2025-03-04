Honoring Dr. Walter Wright and His Lasting Impact

The Texas Association of Mediators held a memorial service for Dr. Walter Wright on March 3, bringing together past colleagues and students to celebrate his life and legacy.

Wright, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Texas State who taught in the master’s program in legal studies, began his teaching career in 1997. Though he entered academia later in life, he quickly adapted and became a professor who was “universally respected and adored.”

He remained dedicated to his students and his field until his sudden passing on December 8, 2024.

Wright was most recognized for his work in mediation and conflict resolution, both domestically and throughout Latin America. His passion for the region stemmed from his high school years when he and his brother began raising money for a trip to Mexico with their Spanish Class. At his memorial, those closet to him reflected on how “Mexico was his transition from Needville (his hometown) into the big world.”

Wright went on to travel across three continents and 14 countries, and at one point, becoming fluent in Spanish and French. He also became a published author in several of these countries. His work resulted in several cooperation agreements between Texas State and Latin American institutions.

Alandra Rivera was one of Wright’s students at the time of his passing. She recalls his kindness toward his students, noting that while he had high expectations in the classroom, he was always there to support them in their studies.

“These classes can take a toll on you,” Rivera said. “But he never wanted to see any of us fail, and I’ll always carry that with me.”

During the ceremony, colleagues, friends and family shared their favorite memories of him. While his strict demeanor in class was well known, he was also remembered for his fun side, which was often marked by what many affectionately referred to as his signature smirk.

His colleague, Josefina Rendon, recalled the time Wright nicknamed her “mamacita,” believing the term simply meant “little mother.” However, those around him, including Rendon, never corrected him for many years, not mentioning that “mamacita” was also slang for “hot mama.”

Wright’s brother-in-law, Roger Collins, fondly remembered the first time he met the family when Wright went up to his sister and asked why the man she was bringing home was wearing a necklace. This moment became a family joke. In contrast, Wright was known for always having his shirt buttons fastened all the way to the top—even when attending aerobics classes, where his workout attire consisted of old polo shirts and long suit socks.

Mari Garza, who was both a student and later a colleague of Wright’s, gave him partial credit for her return to Texas State to teach after he reached out to invite her as a guest lecturer. She believes Wright will be most remembered in the political science department for his significant contributions to the curriculum.

“The curriculum we teach today is his brainchild,” Garza said. “Students who have gone on to become paralegals, mediators and more have carried the tenets of his teachings with them.”

In honor of his passion for Latin America and the work he did there, the Texas State Mariachi Nueva Generación band performed special pieces of music at the end of the ceremony. According to Director of Latin Music Studies Professor Cirilo Campos, the music is meant to evoke memories of the people who stay with us throughout our lives, even after their passing.

Colton Shelly, who graduated from the legal studies program in August 2023, never had Wright as a professor himself but felt as if he knew him through the stories of his friends in the program. When he heard about Dr. Wright’s passing and the ceremony being held, he knew he wanted to attend.

“He’s a founder of this program,” Shelly said. “He’s going to be remembered, whether people knew him personally or not.”