71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Honoring Dr. Walter Wright and His Lasting Impact

Sydney Seidel, Life and Arts Contributor
March 4, 2025

The Texas Association of Mediators held a memorial service for Dr. Walter Wright on March 3, bringing together past colleagues and students to celebrate his life and legacy.

Wright, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Texas State who taught in the master’s program in legal studies, began his teaching career in 1997. Though he entered academia later in life, he quickly adapted and became a professor who was “universally respected and adored.”

He remained dedicated to his students and his field until his sudden passing on December 8, 2024.

Wright was most recognized for his work in mediation and conflict resolution, both domestically and throughout Latin America. His passion for the region stemmed from his high school years when he and his brother began raising money for a trip to Mexico with their Spanish Class. At his memorial, those closet to him reflected on how “Mexico was his transition from Needville (his hometown) into the big world.”

Wright went on to travel across three continents and 14 countries, and at one point, becoming fluent in Spanish and French. He also became a published author in several of these countries. His work resulted in several cooperation agreements between Texas State and Latin American institutions.

Alandra Rivera was one of Wright’s students at the time of his passing. She recalls his kindness toward his students, noting that while he had high expectations in the classroom, he was always there to support them in their studies.

“These classes can take a toll on you,” Rivera said. “But he never wanted to see any of us fail, and I’ll always carry that with me.”

During the ceremony, colleagues, friends and family shared their favorite memories of him. While his strict demeanor in class was well known, he was also remembered for his fun side, which was often marked by what many affectionately referred to as his signature smirk.

His colleague, Josefina Rendon, recalled the time Wright nicknamed her “mamacita,” believing the term simply meant “little mother.” However, those around him, including Rendon, never corrected him for many years, not mentioning that “mamacita” was also slang for “hot mama.”

Wright’s brother-in-law, Roger Collins, fondly remembered the first time he met the family when Wright went up to his sister and asked why the man she was bringing home was wearing a necklace. This moment became a family joke. In contrast, Wright was known for always having his shirt buttons fastened all the way to the top—even when attending aerobics classes, where his workout attire consisted of old polo shirts and long suit socks.

Mari Garza, who was both a student and later a colleague of Wright’s, gave him partial credit for her return to Texas State to teach after he reached out to invite her as a guest lecturer. She believes Wright will be most remembered in the political science department for his significant contributions to the curriculum.

“The curriculum we teach today is his brainchild,” Garza said. “Students who have gone on to become paralegals, mediators and more have carried the tenets of his teachings with them.”

In honor of his passion for Latin America and the work he did there, the Texas State Mariachi Nueva Generación band performed special pieces of music at the end of the ceremony. According to Director of Latin Music Studies Professor Cirilo Campos, the music is meant to evoke memories of the people who stay with us throughout our lives, even after their passing.

Colton Shelly, who graduated from the legal studies program in August 2023, never had Wright as a professor himself but felt as if he knew him through the stories of his friends in the program. When he heard about Dr. Wright’s passing and the ceremony being held, he knew he wanted to attend.

“He’s a founder of this program,” Shelly said. “He’s going to be remembered, whether people knew him personally or not.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in L & A features
Freshman Andrew Tapia and Senior Amelia Hobson embrace one another during a run through of "Karagula"on Thursday, February 21 at the honors college. "Karagula" written by Phillip Ridley, is being directed by Abigail Thompson as part of her honors capstone project.
Theater students explore directing with Honors Capstone projects
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Couples share how they met at Texas State
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Dealmakers and breakers: TXST students share green and red flags
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse kick off the Texas State football game against UTSA by riding a motorcycle onto the field, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 49-10.
Damphousses reflect on 37 years of love
PAWS for POTS faculty advisor Amber Cantu (Left) and PAWS for POTS President Ravyn Benfield (Right) welcome members to the inaugural club meeting, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in the LBJ Student Center.
‘Advocating for themselves’: students form organization for chronic conditions
Bobcat Crawfish Co. founders Riley Mella (Left) and Jagger Lechler (Right) stir crawfish, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in San Marcos. Photo courtesy of Riley Mella.
Student-run business bring Louisiana flavor to San Marcos
More in L&A_General
Food featured in "Sweet Home Café", a cookbook from the National Museum of African American History & Culture is served at Commons Dining Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Food from the cookbook was served in Harris and Commons Dining Hall as a part of Texas State's celebration of Black History Month.
Dining halls celebrated Black History Month with African American cuisine
The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.
Community celebrates 30th anniversary of Mitchell Center
Grins restaurant inviting residents to its 50th anniversary party on their marquee, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Grins to change management after celebrating 50-year anniversary
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Theatre student provides space for comedy
Donate to The University Star