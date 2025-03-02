78° San Marcos
Farber ranks as a top 100 prospect in 2026 MLB draft class

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
March 2, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore short stop Ryan Farber (3) prepares to go up to bat against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.

Shortstop Ryne Farber has consistently been one of Texas State’s best players since he started wearing a Bobcats uniform last season. The leadoff hitter is another Texas State product that could be heading into the big leagues. According to D1Baseball, Farber currently ranks 96th in its list of Top 100 Prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Farber is no stranger to being regarded as a highly touted player. He was previously listed as the 20th-best shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball.

If Farber is to find himself drafted by an MLB team in the near future, he would join a list of Bobcats who continued their career professionally. Those currently in the MLB are 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and right-handed reliever Kyle Finnegan, along with plenty of Bobcats currently in the minor leagues looking to make the jump.

If Farber were drafted where he currently ranks, he would be the third highest-drafted Bobcat in school history. The only two former Bobcats who were drafted above 96th are reliever Scott Linebrink, who was drafted 56th in the second round of the 1997 MLB Draft, and starting pitcher Blake Williams, who was drafted 24th overall in the 2000 MLB Draft.

It’s likely that the Bobcats will have multiple players drafted in the coming years. Prior to joining Texas State, Ethan Farris was drafted 530th overall in the 18th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Farber is slashing .341/.464/.475 in 179 at-bats to begin his college career. If he continues to hit productively and progress on defense, there’s no doubt he’ll continue to rise among the list of top prospects in the future.

