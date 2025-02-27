57° San Marcos
No. 5 Aggies run-rule Bobcats in College Station

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
February 27, 2025
Kristen Hadnot
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitches against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

A parade of singles from No. 5 Texas A&M (16-1) led to a 9-1 run-rule victory over Texas State softball (10-4) in five innings on Thursday night at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies notched two four-run innings and forced the Bobcats to use four different pitchers. Kennedy Powell’s three RBI night and a home run from KK Dement highlighted the scoring from the Aggies.

A scoreless game going into the third inning was no more after a swinging bunt off the bat of Kramer Eschete forced a bad throw from Emma Strood, followed by one of the many successful Aggie bunts, leading to a two-RBI double by Powell.

After Powell’s double, Strood, the Bobcats starting pitcher, was pulled from the game. In two innings, she gave up three runs on three hits. Ending one of Strood’s least impressive outings of the year.

Maddy Azua came in relief of Strood and only lasted 1 ⅓ innings, giving up two runs on two hits with two walks.

In the fourth inning, Sydney Harvey opened up the scoring for Texas State, collecting her first triple of the season to score Ciara Trahan from first. The Aggies would respond right back in the bottom half with another successful bunt, setting up an RBI single for Koko Wooley.

The fifth and final inning is when all fell apart for the Bobcats, who failed to record an out before the run rule commenced. Dement smacked a home run off of Texas State’s third pitcher of the game, Presley Glende, and a couple of singles followed to bring in Analisa Soliz, the fourth and final Bobcats pitcher. Soliz walked the bases loaded, and Kate Bubela’s throw to Karmyn Bass was mishandled, respectively, continuing the domination for the Aggies. Powell ended the game with an RBI single that scored two.

The Bobcats will face off against the Ivy League’s Princeton (2-2) to resume their play in the Texas A&M Invitational at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

