66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State to defend home turf against Grand Canyon this weekend

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
February 27, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8) celebrates reaching third base, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.

Following a monumental 7-3 victory over No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday night, the Texas State Bobcats (6-2) are returning to San Marcos to host the defending 2024 Regular Season Western Athletic Conference Champion Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-3) this weekend at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats will be looking to exact revenge against the Antelopes this time around, as the two previously engaged in a three-game series in early March 2023 in Phoenix. Grand Canyon clinched a 2-1 series victory over Texas State, winning both the first and final game of the series.

The Antelopes are coming off a slate of victories over Big Ten opponents, including a 3-1 series victory over Rutgers last weekend in Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark. Grand Canyon won the first three games in high-scoring fashion before dropping the Sunday finale in an 18-7 blowout loss.

No official rotations for the weekend have been set by either team. Last weekend saw Texas State go to Jackson Teer on Saturday, then Sam Hall and Austin Eaton back-to-back on a Sunday doubleheader. Barring any changes, Texas State will most likely follow that same pattern this weekend.

Grand Canyon tossed out a four-player rotation last weekend. The pitchers most likely to start for the Antelopes will be Isaac LyonGarrett Ahern and Conner Mattison. Ahern has shown to be one of GCU’s best pitchers, having tossed two quality starts this season against San Diego State and Rutgers, racking up a combined 12 strikeouts from both games and giving up just three earned runs.

The Bobcats offense is looking to remain hot against a pitching staff with an ERA of 4.50 for the season. Leading the way for Texas State offensively are shortstop Ryne Farber and centerfielder Ethan Farris. Both of these hitters are currently the only ones to have double-digit hits going into the weekend for Texas State and have been scorching the ball whenever they make contact.

They are also two of the three Bobcats who currently having a batting average above .300, the other one being right fielder Samson Pugh.

GCU’s offense poses a very similar threat to what Illinois brought last weekend. The Antelopes currently possess five hitters in their starting lineup that are hitting above .300 and three players carrying an OPS (on base+slugging) above 1.000.

Shortstop Emilio Barreras is, without a doubt, the best offensive player Grand Canyon will be bringing to the diamond this weekend. He leads the team in a majority of offensive statistics, currently leading in batting average (.500), OPS (1.248), hits (15) and OBP (.615).

The junior leadoff hitter is coming off a monster start to the season, being named the WAC Hitter of the Week after hitting .632 with five RBIs against Nebraska and Rutgers last week.

The series between Texas State and Grand Canyon will open at 6 p.m. on Friday. Game two starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday before concluding the series on Sunday with a start time of 1 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats, Alex Valentin go viral after defeating #1 ranked Aggies
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats walk into Aggieland, topple #1 team in the country
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball faces No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball splits doubleheader with Illinois
University of Illinois senior center fielder Nick Groves (29) slides into home base at the beginning of the second inning, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Illini dominate Bobcats baseball in San Marcos
More in features
The Kissing Alley in San Marcos, located on The Square on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Next to the image is the concept mockup created by the Green Alley Initiative for the proposed improvements.
San Marcos begins reconstruction of downtown alleys
The Texas State softball team celebrate after they win against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball set to face No. 5 Aggies, compete in Texas A&M Invitational
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Five double-digit scorers pushes the Trojans past the Bobcats
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes eighth at Lake Las Vegas Invitational
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate
TXST graduate guard Drue Drinnon (55) looks past Troy University players for a teammate to pass the basketball to during the men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost the game 74-69.
Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.
Texas State men's basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State junior catcher Karmyn Bass (15) prepares to hit a pitch from the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Offense explodes as Bobcats throttle Salukis to end San Marcos Classic
Donate to The University Star