Bobcats, Alex Valentin go viral after defeating #1 ranked Aggies

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
February 26, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.

A Johnny Cueto-esque shimmy and shake mixed with fiery emotion, constant head-bobbing and flipping the Gig ‘em sign upside down put Texas State baseball’s Alex Valentin in the national spotlight following his commanding performance that helped the Bobcats shut the door on the #1 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night.

Valentin’s personality and antics led to a post on ESPN’s Instagram account, which has more than 27 million followers.

Multiple X accounts have reacted to Valentin’s mojo and routine, reaching over a million views and tens of thousands of likes across multiple posts.

Valentin brought the energy the second he stepped on the mound and did not hold it back. Coming in relief for Jesus Tovar, who pitched a gem of his own, Valentin put the Aggies away in 4 ⅔ innings, only giving up one run on two hits and striking out five.

Donate to The University Star