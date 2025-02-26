82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 2-1 week

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
February 26, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.

After a weekend of inclement weather forced its schedule to change, Texas State (10-3) concluded the San Marcos Classic with a 2-1 record. Both of its wins came against the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-12), and a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) snapped a seven-game win streak.

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ performance in the San Marcos Classic:

Karmyn Bass is balling
Bass notched her first home run of 2025 in the 13-0 run-rule victory against Southern Illinois on Monday and finished that game with four RBIs. Over the three games, Bass collected four hits and continued her early season success. Through 13 complete contests, Bass posts a slash line of .333/375/.472.

Bass leads the Bobcats in both hits (12) and RBI (9). Defensively, she has been no stranger to throwing runners out on the base paths, which was a less common sequence a season ago.

Emma Strood has found her stride
In her only appearance of the tournament, Strood, the first-year transfer from Louisiana State, pitched another complete game, this time against Southern Illinois on Sunday. Through all seven innings, Strood struck out 14 batters, allowed five hits and gave up one run, improving her record to 5-0.

Adjusting to life in a new uniform and system can’t be easy, but Strood seems to get better in every game she pitches in. Her command and strikeout ability could be a nightmare for future opponents.

Freshmen are potentially on the verge of figuring it out
In Monday’s game against Southern Illinois, Mayson Garrett got her first collegiate home run. This is something Garrett needed as she’s struggled to find hits so far.

Bailee Slack made it look easy to hit the ball in her first two starts of the season. Slack had five hits, two runs and two RBIs in the tournament.

The only freshman to start in all 13 games was Erin Peterson. On her birthday this past Saturday against Kansas, Peterson hit an RBI double. She also added another double and a run in Monday’s game against the Salukis.

Next, Texas State is set to face No. 5 Texas A&M (15-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Sophia Gerke
Companies eye San Marcos for potential data centers
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate
TXST graduate guard Drue Drinnon (55) looks past Troy University players for a teammate to pass the basketball to during the men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost the game 74-69.
Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats walk into Aggieland, topple #1 team in the country
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
More in softball
Texas State junior catcher Karmyn Bass (15) prepares to hit a pitch from the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Offense explodes as Bobcats throttle Salukis to end San Marcos Classic
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Texas State softball beats Salukis, falls to Jayhawks
Texas State Junior #13 Keely Williams, senior #6 Ciara Trahan and Junior #9 Sydney Harvey hype each other up during the first inning of the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Texas State softball takeaways
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Strood dominates as Bobcat softball defeats New Mexico
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Two shutouts give Texas State softball another doubleheader sweep
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball wins two on Valentines
More in Sports
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.
Texas State men's basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball faces No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station
Texas State junior biochemistry major Emily Niers makes a focused hit at the match against Tarleton on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis winning streak extended with dominant win over UTRGV
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball splits doubleheader with Illinois
Texas State junior guard Mark Drone (4) dribbles the ball toward the net at the game against University of Louisiana-Monroe, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Drone hits game-winning layup as Texas State beats South Alabama in overtime
Donate to The University Star