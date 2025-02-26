Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 2-1 week

After a weekend of inclement weather forced its schedule to change, Texas State (10-3) concluded the San Marcos Classic with a 2-1 record. Both of its wins came against the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-12), and a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) snapped a seven-game win streak.

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ performance in the San Marcos Classic:

Karmyn Bass is balling

Bass notched her first home run of 2025 in the 13-0 run-rule victory against Southern Illinois on Monday and finished that game with four RBIs. Over the three games, Bass collected four hits and continued her early season success. Through 13 complete contests, Bass posts a slash line of .333/375/.472.

Bass leads the Bobcats in both hits (12) and RBI (9). Defensively, she has been no stranger to throwing runners out on the base paths, which was a less common sequence a season ago.

Emma Strood has found her stride

In her only appearance of the tournament, Strood, the first-year transfer from Louisiana State, pitched another complete game, this time against Southern Illinois on Sunday. Through all seven innings, Strood struck out 14 batters, allowed five hits and gave up one run, improving her record to 5-0.

Adjusting to life in a new uniform and system can’t be easy, but Strood seems to get better in every game she pitches in. Her command and strikeout ability could be a nightmare for future opponents.

Freshmen are potentially on the verge of figuring it out

In Monday’s game against Southern Illinois, Mayson Garrett got her first collegiate home run. This is something Garrett needed as she’s struggled to find hits so far.

Bailee Slack made it look easy to hit the ball in her first two starts of the season. Slack had five hits, two runs and two RBIs in the tournament.

The only freshman to start in all 13 games was Erin Peterson. On her birthday this past Saturday against Kansas, Peterson hit an RBI double. She also added another double and a run in Monday’s game against the Salukis.

Next, Texas State is set to face No. 5 Texas A&M (15-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.