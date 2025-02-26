Texas State women’s golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

Yvonne Chamness led the Texas State women’s golf team to a 14th-place team finish in the Chevron Collegiate at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday and Tuesday in Humble, Texas.

The Bobcats shot 3-over 291 to open up the tournament, the best round for the Maroon and Gold. Overall, the Bobcats fired 20-over 884 (291-297-296).

TCU held a nine-stroke lead over the second-place team to secure the top spot. TCU fired 34-under 830 (283-274-273).

Texas A&M took the second-place spot after shooting 25-under 839 (281-272-286). Arkansas took the third-place spot with a 24-under 840 (281-283-276) tournament total.

Across the field, the Bobcats faced seven teams ranked in the Scoreboard top 50, four of those teams ranking in the top 20. Six players across the field are ranked in the Scoreboard top 30, including the number one ranked women’s golfer, Maria Jose Marin.

Marin competes with the Arkansas Razorbacks, the number one ranked team and finished ninth individually.

In the last 18 holes, Chamness climbed 14 spots to secure her tied-for-31 tournament finish. Chamness carded her best round of the tournament on day two with a 2-under 70 round, leading to her 1-under 215 (72-73-70) tournament total.

Ella Salama shot her lowest round of the tournament during the first 18 holes, firing a 1-under 71 round. Salama rounded off the tournament with a tied-for-57 finish, shooting 5-over 221 (71-73-77).

Both Carla Bourdeaux and Miren Ontanon finished the tournament tied for 74. Bourdeaux fired 10-over 226 (72-77-77) and Ontanon fired 10-over 226 (78-74-74).

Mattingly Palmer rounded off the team scoring tied for 81 after firing 12-over 228 (76-77-75).

Hallie Adare competed as an individual for the Bobcats, firing 44-over 257 (84-88-85) to place 89.

Next, the Bobcats will travel to New Orleans to compete in the Tulane Classic at the English Turn Golf and Country Club from March 10-12.