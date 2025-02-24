48° San Marcos
Bobcats tennis winning streak extended with dominant win over UTRGV

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
February 24, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State junior biochemistry major Emily Niers makes a focused hit at the match against Tarleton on Feb. 14, 2025.

Texas State women’s tennis defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) 7-0 on Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The win extends the Bobcats’ winning streak to six games after they started the season 0-2. They remain undefeated on home court, 3-0.

Doubles

The Vaqueros opened the day with the first win, as Mariia Bakhtina and Rhea Makesar defeated Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora 6-2. This win was the sole one on the day for UTRGV, as the Bobcats dominated the rest of the matches.

Chantajah Mills and Ireland Simme led the Bobcats’ resurgence as they took down Madeleine Joffe and Hitakamya Narwal 6-3 to even the doubles score before the point-deciding match.

On court three, Callie Creath and Kiana Graham got the best of Kristal Dule and Valentina Urraco, 6-1, to keep the doubles point and put the Bobcats up 1-0.

Singles

Kiana Graham led the way for the Bobcats in singles action as she picked up the first of six points with a straight set 6-0, 6-2 dismantling over Yaiza Vazquez.

Maria Lora was the next Bobcat to get on the board as she edged out two sets 6-4, 6-3 to beat Mariia Bakhtina to improve the score to 3-0.

Next up, Emily Niers downed Joffe 6-3, 6-2 on court 4, while at the same time Simme and Narwal battled it out on court 5. Narwal won the first set 7-5 before Simme responded, winning 6-1, and in the third set, Narwal retired granting the victory to Simme and the point to Texas State.

Sofia Fortuno continued her solid play as she took care of business, beating Kristal Dule 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets.

With the score at 6-0, Creath and Makesar had a back-and-forth battle on court 2 where Creath narrowly won both sets 7(7)-6(4), and 7(7)-6(2) bringing the lead to 7-0, tied for the Bobcats biggest win so far this season.

Next, the Bobcats will play the second of their doubleheader tomorrow as they welcome Stephen F. Austin to San Marcos.

The Lumberjacks are 4-3 overall on the season and are most recently coming off of an incomplete outing against Abilene Christian University, and a loss to Grand Canyon University before that.

The match between Texas State and Stephen F. Austin will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday from Bobcat Tennis Complex.

