Texas State softball takeaways

This past weekend in the Bobcat Tournament, Texas State outscored its opponents 35-8 and had a perfect 6-0 record. The Bobcats defeated Stephen F. Austin and New Mexico twice and beat St. Thomas and Fordham.

Texas State also hosted a midweek contest against Sam Houston and held a 7-1 lead going into the fifth inning until play was suspended using the NCAA’s halted game rule. That contest resumes before the rematch on April 2 when the Bobcats travel to Sam Houston.

Here are some takeaways from Texas State’s performance as of late:

The offense found a spark

Over the weekend, the Bobcats averaged nearly six runs a game and mustered four total home runs compared to the team’s zero on opening weekend. Aiyana Coleman mashed three of them and Kate Bubela hit one of her own for her first of the season.

The 35 runs scored in these six games are a significant improvement compared to the nine total runs on opening weekend. The additional seven in four innings against Sam Houston proves the offense picked up where it left off.

Moving runners seems to be a key part of the Bobcats’ offense. Texas State’s 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts during the Bobcat Tournament played a big part in the team’s success.

Pitching should not be an issue

In just three of the games last weekend, Maddy Azua pitched 18 ⅔ innings, gave up only three runs and had 25 strikeouts. Azua pitched two complete games and had a shutout against New Mexico. On Wednesday against Sam Houston, Azua allowed one run through four innings.

Emma Strood, who also pitched in three games, also gave up three runs. In 18 innings, Strood garnered 23 strikeouts and threw a complete game shutout against Fordham.

Analisa Soliz and Presley Glende were the only two other pitchers to make appearances in the tournament. Soliz saw 3 ⅓ innings while Glende pitched in only one inning in the second matchup against Stephen F. Austin.

All is good here in San Marcos

Aside from one error committed in each of the last four games in the tournament, there isn’t much negative to take away from the team’s performance in the Bobcat Tournament and against Sam Houston. Success on both offense and defense this early into the long season is a good sign going forward.

Although the Sun Belt is composed of a tough slate of teams, this early success helps build momentum as conference play is only a few weeks away.