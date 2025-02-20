Speak On It: NAACP President discusses hardships at Texas State

For the third Black History Month edition of “Speak On It,” The University Star interviewed the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Jordan Williams to hear his perspective on the experiences of Black students at Texas State.

The NAACP was founded in 1909 to fight for civil rights and justice. Williams said the Texas State NAACP chapter doesn’t cater to only Black students.

“Ultimately our goal is to end racial injustice around the United States and more specifically on the Texas State campus,” Williams said. “We’re mainly focused on working with student government and building student alliances so we can come together and take a stand.”

Williams said during his time as the NAACP president, he has worked through many instances of discrimination at Texas State. One that stands out to him was when a student’s car was vandalized with a racial slur on Sept. 24, 2024.

“Having to deal with it directly, [was] a really bad experience for me,” Williams said. “Having to speak to the victim and [his] family, it made me sad to know that’s what they have to go through.”

Williams said at the time of the incident, university administration wasn’t working to help the victim. In an Oct. 3, 2024 Instagram post, Williams urged President Kelly Damphousse to speak out against the hate crime.

For Williams, it was disheartening that the NAACP had to push for the university to speak out against discrimination on campus. Damphousse ultimately did respond, but, to Williams, there will always be room for improvement.

“[That incident] was the only time I’ve ever seen Texas State University speak out about something like that,” Williams said. “Student organizations always speak out and that’s one thing I love about Texas State. We were able to pressure and move the university through the way we speak.”

Since the implementation of Senate Bill (SB) 17, a bill requiring Texas universities to shut down diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices, at Texas State, Williams said he no longer feels like he has equal opportunities when compared to his white peers.

“As a minority, I have to work 10 times as hard just to get on the same level as someone who doesn’t have the same skin color as me,” Williams said. “We’re fighting for stuff that we fought for 50 years ago. It makes it really hard to progress forward when we keep going back more and more.”

Williams said Texas State has not communicated with the NAACP since DEI offices were dissolved.

“I wish [Texas State] would come out and take a stand on what it is they plan to do to help minority people on campus,” Williams said. “While I understand they can’t put [DEI] in place directly, I wish they had some sort of team that was able to work with us… to protect those students.”

Despite the hardships, Williams said the NAACP is dedicated to advocating for students. The organization is currently working on a seminar for students dedicated to information about Project 2025, as well as lobbying and writing to Texas legislators.

Speak On It is a collaboration of voices compiled by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.