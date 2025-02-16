42° San Marcos
Costly error helps Texas State baseball complete series sweep over Binghamton

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
February 16, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST freshman infielder Dawson Park (16) smiles while running from third base to home to score during the baseball game against Binghamton University, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Park scored one of six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A costly dropped fly ball from Bearcats right fielder Braylen Gonzalez, paired with Austin Eaton allowing one run in six innings, led Texas State to a 7-4 victory against Binghamton to complete the series sweep on Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark.

Gonzalez dropped what looked to be a routine flyout with two outs in the fourth inning, allowing Dawson Park to reach second base. A nightmare scenario then unfolded for the Bearcats, as four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch led Texas State to score six runs and take a 7-0 lead.

Eaton’s strong outing, which included three strikeouts, came after he assumed the designated hitter role in games one and two of the series.

“It’s always nice working with a lead, especially with the wind blowing in,” Eaton said. “You can throw it up in the zone and make the defense work.”

Catcher Theo Kummer notched his first two hits as a Bobcat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ethan Farris went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored to raise his batting average to .417 on the young season.

“Super confident today,” said Farris, a former MLB draft pick. “I’ve been able to take this [confidence] with me the last couple of games. [I’m] just seeing [the ball] well.”

Binghamton left fielder Logan Haskell hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for his second hit and RBI of the day to make the score 7-4. Colin Rhein suffered the loss on the mound, allowing one earned (plus six unearned) run in 3 2/3 innings.

Next, Texas State will take on the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are 1-1 this season, with a 6-5 loss to Clemson and a 12-3 win against Louisville.

Donate to The University Star