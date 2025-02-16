Bobcats win thriller over Binghamton

A thriller of a game took place on Saturday at Bobcat Ballpark in a matchup between Texas State and Binghamton that included three lead changes, a go-ahead grand slam and a marathon of a “ball” chant from the Texas State fans that got all the way to ball 13. The Bobcats ultimately prevailed in the barn burner, winning 8-7.

The Bearcats began the scoring in the first frame when an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk gave them an early 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats managed to scratch both runs back in the third inning thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Ryne Farber, tying the game at 2-2. Texas State’s starter, Sam Hall, managed to keep Binghamton off the board in the third, giving the Bobcats a great chance to take the lead in the home half.

Texas State took its first lead of the game in the third. RBI singles from Austin Munguia and Dawson Park and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Samson Pugh added three runs in the home half of the inning, giving the Bobcats a 5-2 advantage.

Texas State’s lead didn’t last through the next half-inning, however. With the bases loaded and down in the count 0-2, Binghamton catcher Evin Sullivan launched a go-ahead grand slam to reclaim the lead for the Bearcats at 6-5.

Texas State failed to answer in the fifth, but a scoreless sixth on the mound from reliever Colby Diaz held the score at 6-5 moving into the home half of the inning. An RBI groundout from Ethan Farris and a sac fly from Coy DeFury gave Texas State the lead again at 7-6.

From there, Binghamton pitching walked four consecutive batters, leading to the dreaded “ball” chant from the Bobcats Faithful. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Chase Mora plated what ended up being a big insurance run, giving Texas State the 8-6 lead.

The seventh and eighth innings went quietly as the score held the same heading to the ninth. For the second straight day, Carson Laws was called on for the ninth inning in a save situation. Binghamton managed to scratch one run across, but Laws weathered the storm and closed the game, picking up the save and moving Texas State to 2-0 on the season.

Texas State will go for the sweep of Binghamton on Sunday morning. First pitch of the series finale is set for 11 a.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+