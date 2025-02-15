Montue’s double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women’s basketball

Kennedie Montue scored eight points in the game’s final quarter to lead the Arkansas State Red Wolves to their 13th straight conference win against the Texas State Bobcats by a score of 72-62 on Saturday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Montue secured a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Zyion Shannon, who scored 16 points on the day, dropped 11 in the second half. Shannon drained three 3-pointers and had a combined four blocks and steals.

This game was heavily contested throughout, and the Bobcats even cut the lead down to two with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the Red Wolves never faltered and led the entire game after scoring first.

Bobcats forward Jaylin Foster put together a solid performance to help keep the Bobcats within striking range to the very end. Foster coupled 16 points with seven rebounds.

The Bobcats only got 19 points from their bench compared to Arkansas State’s 32 bench points.

The Bobcats have now dropped three straight conference games and will look to get back on track against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Ragin’ Cajuns got the best of the Bobcats the first time these two teams met this season. Tip-off between these two Sun Belt teams is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.