Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors

Jack Burke was named Sun Belt Golfer of the Week following his second-place finish at the Hal Williams Collegiate early this week.

Burke carded seven birdies in the first 18 holes to secure a season-low 65 for the Bobcat.

Burke captured 15 birdies and three rounds in the 60s to place runner-up among 75 golfers. Across the 54 holes, Burke obtained a low four bogeys to lead him to an 11-under finish.

To match his career-best finish, Burke carded 11-under 202 (65-68-69). Burke’s season-low round led the Bobcats to a fourth-place finish, firing 16-under 836 (278-281-277).

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Burke has secured three top-25 finishes, four rounds in the 60s and a total of 51 birdies.

At the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate, the Bobcats’ first tournament this fall, Burke fired an even 216 (70-71-75) to tie for 27. Over the three days Burke carded 13 birdies.

At the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Burke tied for 17 after firing 4-under 212 (72-67-73). Burke carded 17 birdies across the 54 holes.

For the Bobcats’ final tournament of the fall season, Burke tied for 21, carding six birdies and shooting 4-over 220 (71-75-74) at the Kapolei Invitational.

Next, the Bobcats will compete in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate Feb. 24-26 at the Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.