Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
February 14, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Jack Burke was named Sun Belt Golfer of the Week following his second-place finish at the Hal Williams Collegiate early this week.

Burke carded seven birdies in the first 18 holes to secure a season-low 65 for the Bobcat.

Burke captured 15 birdies and three rounds in the 60s to place runner-up among 75 golfers. Across the 54 holes, Burke obtained a low four bogeys to lead him to an 11-under finish.

To match his career-best finish, Burke carded 11-under 202 (65-68-69). Burke’s season-low round led the Bobcats to a fourth-place finish, firing 16-under 836 (278-281-277).

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Burke has secured three top-25 finishes, four rounds in the 60s and a total of 51 birdies.

At the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate, the Bobcats’ first tournament this fall, Burke fired an even 216 (70-71-75) to tie for 27. Over the three days Burke carded 13 birdies.

At the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Burke tied for 17 after firing 4-under 212 (72-67-73). Burke carded 17 birdies across the 54 holes.

For the Bobcats’ final tournament of the fall season, Burke tied for 21, carding six birdies and shooting 4-over 220 (71-75-74) at the Kapolei Invitational.

Next, the Bobcats will compete in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate Feb. 24-26 at the Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Tags:
Donate to The University Star