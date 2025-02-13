35° San Marcos
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones “raises NFL stock” during East-West Shrine Bowl

Jacob De Luna, Assistant Sports Editor
February 13, 2025
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Texas State Bobcat offensive lineman Nash Jones turned heads with his string of performances at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jones previously announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Jan. 8 via a social media post.

According to Dave Campbell’s “These former TXHSFB Stars increased NFL Draft stock at 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl“, written by Carter Yates, Jones is one of the candidates that improved their odds on draft day. The article notes that Jones spent time rotating between center and guard in East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

Nash Jones has the potential to break the drought for no offensive lineman draftees since 1990 for Texas State. The last Bobcat OL to get drafted to the NFL was Jeff Novak, who was selected in the seventh round at pick 172 in 1990. Before Novak, it was Dennis Colvin drafted to the Giants back in 1974.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at the historic Lambeau Field in Wisconsin and many members from the San Marcos community will be tuned in to watch.

