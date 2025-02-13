39° San Marcos
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
February 13, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

Aiyana Coleman got the first Bobcat home run of the season to help Texas State defeat Stephen F. Austin 3-1 Thursday night to open up play at the Bobcat Tournament at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Keely Williams and Abby Garza each added an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Bobcats more than enough insurance to seal the deal.

“We finally got some timely hits and I think that’s going to be the key for us,” said Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard.

In the second inning, Coleman went against the wind and pushed a ball over the right-field wall to put the Bobcats on the board. It was her first home run since transferring to Texas State from Texas A&M.

Texas State only stranded six runners throughout the game, but in the sixth inning, the offense clicked. That’s when Williams found a gap to drive in pinch-runner Melania Reeves. Garza, a freshman, got her first start and her first hit when she also found a hole in the defense to bring Williams home.

“This whole week, we’ve been working on mechanics and approach,” said Williams. “Finally just got the right pitch, the right swing and a good outcome.”

Despite giving up a solo home run, Maddy Azua pitched a complete game. She allowed one hit and piled up nine strikeouts.

“I think I just had a lot of confidence in this game,” said Azua. “Now I’ve realized and had more experience, it’s easier to get past the little things that used to bother me.”

Defensively, the Bobcats had two errors, but Karmyn Bass caught two runners stealing on the base paths. Williams also threw a runner out at home from center field.

The Lumberjack’s lone run on the night came from Gabby Coffey in the fourth inning, but aside from that, the team only strung together four total hits. Defensively, the Lumberjacks had trouble containing base runners and, as a result, gave up five stolen bases.

Reagan Hall started the game for the Lumberjacks, walked five batters, gave up four hits and got five strikeouts in five innings. She was eventually pulled from the game after Williams’ RBI double and was replaced by Jordyn Ages.

On Friday, Texas State will start their double-header with a rematch with Stephen F. Austin at 2:30 p.m. Immediately after, the Bobcats will play St. Thomas.

Donate to The University Star