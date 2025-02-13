Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball

After finishing the 2024 season with a 27-29 record, Texas State baseball is looking to bounce back in 2025. According to D1Baseball, the Bobcats will enter the season with two of their players ranked among the best at their positions.

Ryne Farber was ranked as the 20th-best shortstop in the nation out of D1Baseball’s Top 50 Shortstops. Farber was an early standout last season, being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year and slashing .340/.466/.468 with an OPS of .934 in 40 games.

“It’s very cool to get that recognition, especially since I haven’t played a lot of time at shortstop yet, but I don’t think anyone goes anywhere wanting to be 20th best,” Farber said. “So, it’s very cool, but there’s also 19 guys they think are better than me and 19 guys I’m chasing.”

Last year, Farber played in the outfield and as a designated hitter but was recruited as a shortstop, a position he will fill this season.

Carson Laws was ranked as the 83rd-best reliever in the nation out of D1Baseball’s Top 100 Relievers. Laws was also ranked 149th in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 150 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, as well as seventh in D1Baseball’s Top 50 Impact JUCO Transfer Pitchers, where he joins fellow Bobcat Bryson Dudley on the list at 25th.

Laws previously pitched at Midland College from 2023-24 before transferring to Texas State. Last season, he pitched in 18 games out of the bullpen, converting three saves and recording 47 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.