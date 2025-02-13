39° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
February 13, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

After finishing the 2024 season with a 27-29 record, Texas State baseball is looking to bounce back in 2025. According to D1Baseball, the Bobcats will enter the season with two of their players ranked among the best at their positions.

Ryne Farber was ranked as the 20th-best shortstop in the nation out of D1Baseball’s Top 50 Shortstops. Farber was an early standout last season, being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year and slashing .340/.466/.468 with an OPS of .934 in 40 games.

“It’s very cool to get that recognition, especially since I haven’t played a lot of time at shortstop yet, but I don’t think anyone goes anywhere wanting to be 20th best,” Farber said. “So, it’s very cool, but there’s also 19 guys they think are better than me and 19 guys I’m chasing.”

Last year, Farber played in the outfield and as a designated hitter but was recruited as a shortstop, a position he will fill this season.

Carson Laws was ranked as the 83rd-best reliever in the nation out of D1Baseball’s Top 100 Relievers. Laws was also ranked 149th in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 150 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, as well as seventh in D1Baseball’s Top 50 Impact JUCO Transfer Pitchers, where he joins fellow Bobcat Bryson Dudley on the list at 25th.

Laws previously pitched at Midland College from 2023-24 before transferring to Texas State. Last season, he pitched in 18 games out of the bullpen, converting three saves and recording 47 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team stands for the national anthem before their game against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to the Ragin' Cajuns 16-5.
Texas State baseball 2025 season preview
Members of the Texas States baseball team wait in the dugout during their game against Washington State. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
What Bobcat baseball needs to improve on in 2025
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball against Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Home sweet home: a look at TXST baseball’s opponents in San Marcos
Texas State freshman designated hitter Ryan Farber (31) preforms the alma matter with his team after beating Troy. Friday, May 10th, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats add pair of top 25 JUCO transfer pitchers
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball signs a dozen players from the class of 2025
More in features
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Three Bobcats earn SBC weekly honors
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's opening weekend
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke captures a runner-up finish at first tournament of the spring season
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
Right swipe, wrong intentions: TXST community discusses online dating culture
Local drag queen Calor performs at The Davenport, the new event will occur at Eden on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Cardoza.
'A Brunch of Drag' returns to San Marcos
More in Sports
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 2
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges Arkansas State University players during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Gumbs becomes first Bobcat since 2019-20 to record 100 assists in a season
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis dominates in home opener ahead of conference season
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf spring season preview
University Star logo
Super Bowl LIX predictions
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dodges an Arkansas State University player and looks for an opening to pass the ball during the men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Four Central Michigan players score 15+ in victory against TXST men's basketball
Donate to The University Star