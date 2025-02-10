Texas State men’s golf spring season preview

The Texas State men’s golf team is set to start their spring season at the Hal Williams Collegiate on Monday and Tuesday at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama.

The Bobcats’ lineup includes Sakke Siltala, Jack Burke, Jaxon Donaldson, Brannan Cox and Ben Loveard.

The Bobcats’ second tournament of the season is in Henderson, Nevada, where they will compete in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at the Reflection Bay Golf Club from Feb. 24 to 26.

The Bobcats competed in three tournaments in the fall season, with their best finish being their last tournament, the Kapolei Invitational. As a team, the Bobcats finished tied for fourth 13-over 877 (282-300-295). Siltala had the best finish among the Bobcats, tied for second place 3-under 213 (66-74-73).

In their second tournament of the fall season, the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, three Bobcats finished in the top 20. Siltala led the Bobcats with his third-place 12-under 204 (67-69-68) finish. Loveard finished tied for 10 after firing 6-under 210 (71-64-75) and Burke shot 4-under 212 (72-67-73) to finish tied for 17. As a team the Bobcats shot 14-under 850 (285-274-291) to finish fifth.

For their first tournament this past fall the Bobcats competed at the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate where two Bobcats found two top 20 finishes. The Bobcats team finished in ninth after shooting 3-over 867 (291-290-286). Siltala finished tied for 16 after carding 3-under 213 (71-71-71) and Donaldson carded 2-under 214 (73-73-68) to tie for 19.

Siltala led the Bobcats in all three tournaments and was given the Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week honors.

As a freshman Donaldson has competed in all three tournaments for the Bobcats with his best round being at the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate where he carded a 4-under 68.

Burke has competed in all three tournaments this fall with all nine of his scores contributing towards the Bobcats team final score.

The Bobcats have six tournaments before reaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set for April 21-24 in Madison, Mississippi at the Annandale Golf Club.

Last year, the Bobcats finished tied for third in stroke play after firing 13-over 877 (303-289-285). The Bobcats were one of four teams to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Championship match play semifinals before they fell 4-1 against Arkansas State.