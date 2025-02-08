Complete list of Texas State football’s 2025 recruiting class signings

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne signed 45 players in the 2025 recruiting class.

“[I was looking for] guys that really, really love football. I think that was number one. And kids that are doing really well academically,” Kinne said. “I think getting smart, touch guys that love football was something that was really important for us going forward.”

Here is the complete list of the Bobcats’ 2025 signees:

Arvis Battle | TE | 6-4 | 220 | Red Oak, Texas | Red Oak

Battle is listed as a three-star recruit, but the ranking should not deceive one’s perspective of this player. He is a very physical blocker in the run-and-pass game.

The Bobcats were one of nine teams that gave the tight end an offer, and lucky for them, he committed to them in early July. In a competitive tight end room, Battle will find himself battling for a top spot on the roster.

Javarius Bell | DL | 6-1 | 260 | Brownsboro, Texas | Brownsboro

In his sophomore year, Bell recorded 45 tackles and three sacks while primarily playing defensive tackle. He recorded 27 total tackles with 4 TFL this past season.

TJ Burkhalter | LB | 6-2 | 220 | Houston, Texas | Klein Forest

A three-star from Klein Forest, standing at 6 foot 1 inch, 220 pounds, Burkhalter had over 15 offers and decided to put his focus on the Bobcats. Breaking out his sophomore year, he recorded 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Burkhalter took a major leap in his junior year, finishing with 71 tackles, 21 TFL, 12 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Tucker Cusano | WR | 6-2 | 200 | Dallas, Texas | Coppell

Listed as a three-star, Cusano has good hands that make him physical when the ball is in the air and separates nicely from defenders. The receiver’s height and weight are unique to the team, as he is marked as the only 200-pound receiver among all the receivers who signed.

Cusano originally committed to Rice but de-committed the day before signing with the Bobcats. The receiver will be eyeing a starting position with notable receivers like Joey Hobert and Jaden Williams gone next year. With 1,745 total receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Cusano has a good shot of making an impact early in his college career.

Simeon Garner | DL | 6-3 | 240 | Tyler, Texas | Tyler Legacy

Garner played well his last year of high school, recording 73 total tackles and taking down the quarterback six times. Garner played baseball as well.

Kirk Gildon | OL | 6-6 | 285 | Temple, Texas | Temple HS

Gildon, a three-star recruit, played basketball as well in high school. He earned Texas District 12-6A first-team honors as a senior, helping his team reach the playoffs.

Greg Gipson | CB | 6-1 | 180 | Mesquite, Texas | West Mesquite

Gipson had three other offers before committing to and signing with Texas State on the same day. The cornerback stands at 6 foot 2 inches, weighs 175 pounds and can bring versatility to the defense, which at times this season struggled on the back end of the field. Out of West Mesquite High School, Gipson also played receiver, which brings strength to the cornerback position and unlimited potential for the player himself.

Alan Grimme | OL | 6-5 | 285 | Ocean City, Miss. | Jones College / Vancleave

Grimme is a three-star IOL. Spending some time in junior college, Grimme got good offers from Houston and USF but chose TXST out of all.

Blake Isbell | DL | 6-3 | 235 | Dallas, Texas | Coppell

Recording 62 total tackles with 16 TFL, Isbell, a three-star recruit is not shy of making an impact on the field. Finishing with nine sacks in his senior year and three in his junior year, Isbell is looking to make that next leap in college.

D’Ante Keys | DL | 6-3 | 215 | Bellville, Texas | Bellville

A dual-threat athlete in high school, this defensive end recorded six sacks with 100 tackles, averaging eight per game.

Skylar Lewis | WR | 6-2 | 184 | Sulphur Springs, Texas | Sulphur Springs

Lewis, a three-star, was productive in high school, breaking out his sophomore year with 570 yards and seven touchdowns on only 38 catches. In his junior year, he accumulated over 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns on 47 catches.

Gavin Parkhurst | QB | 6-3 | 205 | Fort Worth, Texas | All Saints Episcopal

Originally committed to Rice University back in late June, Parkhurst flipped his option to TXST just days before officially signing.

The dual sport quarterback led his high school to an undefeated season where he shined with 3,990 total yards, #52 in the nation.

Cordarian Powell | CB | 6-1 | 165 | Royce City, Texas | Royce City

Recording three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his 2023 campaign, Powell serves versatility. Averaging 22.6 yards per kick and punt return, the cornerback shows excitement that can put his team in a good position.

Cole Pryor | RB | 5-9 | 180 | San Antonio, Texas | Reagan

The running back from San Antonio was named to the Texas District 28-6A first team his sophomore year.

Pryor originally had plans to join Air Force, where he committed with the Falcons on July 10 but de-committed just two days before signing with the Bobcats. Listed at 5 foot 9, 180 pounds, Pryor rushed for over 4000 yards with 47 total touchdowns with the Reagan Rattlers.

Ameer Ross | OL | 6-5 | 370 | Duncanville, Texas | Duncanville

Ross is a three-star interior offensive lineman who had offers from schools like Memphis and Arkansas State.

Cameron Schultz| OL | 6-4 280 | Foley, Ala. | Jones College / Foley

Schultz, a two-star recruit, will pair back up with his counterpart, Grimme, going from the junior college to San Marcos.

Colt Sparks | LB | 6-3 | 225 | Gladewater, Texas | Sabine

Sparks, who originally committed to Texas Tech, changed his decision in mid-November and decided to commit to Texas State. Listed as a 6 foot 4 inches, 210-pound ATH, Sparks was a triple-threat athlete. At times, he was a tight end, catching three passes for three touchdowns.

An all-around athlete who recorded over 3,000 passing yards and over 1,600 rushing yards, Sparks has his sights set on a vacant QB position.

Julius Spencer | WR | 6-1 | 185 | Garland, Texas | Lakeview Centennial

Spencer was a dual threat in sports in high school and was named to the Texas District 9-6A first team as a sophomore after collecting 827 yards and seven TDs on 55 catches.

Spencer finished his junior year with 696 yards and 11 TDs on 59 receptions and his senior year with 855 yards, six TDs and 64 catches. This three-star has shown potential on film and should be ready to compete in a competitive receiving room.

Jaylen Boehm-Peterson | DB | 6-3 | 190 | Richfield, Minn. | lowa Western CC / Academy of Holy Angels

Iowa Western Community College redshirt freshman Jaylen Bohem-Peterson is a defensive back heading to San Marcos. Bohem-Peterson had 25 tackles and one interception, playing in all 12 games in 2024.

Kyran Bourda | DL | 6-3 | 295 | New Orleans, La. | Arizona State / St. Augustine

Bourda, a former three-star recruit, is transferring to Texas State from Arizona State, where he redshirted his first season and didn’t accumulate any statistics in 2024. As a junior at St. Augustine, he helped lead his school to a Louisiana Division I second-round playoff appearance.

Quincy Brown | WR | 6-4 | 210 | St. Rose, La. | Nicholls / Destrehan

Brown is a junior wide receiver who has played at Nicholls State University for the last two seasons and announced he will sport the Bobcat maroon and gold next season. He originally played two years at TCU, playing in every game his freshman year and starting in his last nine. However, in his sophomore season, he suffered an injury in the second game that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the year. Brown had 25 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

Greg Burrell | RB | 6-1 | 2-5 | Las Vegas, Nev. | UNLV / Desert Pines

Greg Burrell spent this past season in a crowded backfield at UNLV, where he put up 366 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries, averaging 5.6 yards an attempt. He will join the Bobcats next season.

Terrence Cooks | LB | 6-2 | 230 | Pearland, Texas | TCU / Texas / Shadow Creek

Former four-star recruit Terrence Cooks Jr. is transferring to Texas State after spending three seasons at TCU, playing in 12 total games. Originally from Pearland, Cooks Jr. started his career at Texas, but then missed his entire 2022 season at TCU due to injury.

Chase Davis | S | 6-3 | 185 | Little Elm, Texas | Utah State / Little Elm

Utah State freshman safety Chase Davis played in six games for the Aggies in 2024 and had seven tackles and one forced fumble. He will join the Bobcats next season.

Holden Geriner | QB | 6-3 | 205 | Savannah, Ga. | Auburn / Benedictine Military School

Geriner, a former four-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia, enrolled at Auburn in 2022 but saw little playing time over his three seasons at the school, throwing only 20 total passes. He was third on Auburn's depth chart during his last two seasons with the program. Additionally, he was teammates with former Texas State quarterback TJ Finley.

Chantz Johnson | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Fort Pierce, Fla. | Texas A&M / College Station

Johnson ate up two years of eligibility with Texas A&M, collecting two tackles in his first season. Beside the one extended by Texas State, there were no other reported offers.

Ayden Jones | LB | 6-2 | 215 | Houston, Texas | Prairie View A&M / Crosby

Jones is transferring to Texas State from Prairie View A&M. In 2024, the redshirt freshman had 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception in eleven games.

Shemar Kirk | WR | 6-0 | 188 | Nashville, Tenn. | Miami / Reedley College (Calif.) / McGavock

Kirk caught two passes for 22 yards as a Miami Hurricane last season. With Texas State experiencing an exodus of wide receivers, Kirk, a former three-star recruit, likely sees an opportunity to receive more playing time than he did in Florida.

Charlie Leota | DL | 6-3 | 371 | Auckland, New Zealand | West Texas A&M / New Mexico Military Institute

Leota is a defensive tackle out of West Texas A&M heading to San Marcos and is originally from Auckland, New Zealand. Leota had six tackles and one tackle for loss in eleven games played for West Texas A&M in 2024 and will join the Bobcats next season.

Gevani McCoy | QB | 6-0 | 182 | Baldwin Hills, Calif. | Oregon State / Idaho / Lawndale/Lakewood

McCoy started his career at the FCS Level with the Idaho Vandals, where he tallied 48 touchdowns in three seasons. In 2022, he was awarded the Jerry Rice Award for top freshman in the FCS. The following year, McCoy was a finalist for the 2023 Walter Payton Award for best overall offensive player in the FCS.

McCoy transferred to Oregon State following the 2023 season, where he won the starting job during the fall camp. He played in nine games, starting eight of them. He threw for 1,300 yards and produced three passing touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 328 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Lysander Moeolo | OL | 6-6 / 360 | Viatogi, American Samoa | Timberlane HS | Syracuse

Moeolo didn’t receive playing time with a competitive Syracuse program, but brings size and experience to the Bobcats. Before Syracuse, he spent two seasons at Navarro College, appearing in 16 games on the offensive line. He started three seasons as an OL at Timberlane High School, and competed in Rugby and track and field.

Javis Mynatt | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Knoxville, Tenn. | Wofford / Knoxville Catholic

Mynatt, a transfer from Wofford College, has racked up 58 tackles, seven passes deflected and two interceptions in his college career. The departure of cornerbacks senior Alonzo Edwards Jr., junior Josh Eaton and redshirt seniors Chris Mills and Jordan Polk creates a probable starting opportunity for Mynatt.

Cole Nilles | LB | 6-4 | 252 | Philadelphia, Pa. | Bryant / St. Joseph’s Prep

As a freshman at Bryant, Nilles appeared in eight games and posted 51 tackles, five tackles for loss and one breakup, and was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List. He impressively managed 13 tackles in a game against Albany. Before Bryant, Nilles was named First-Team All-State in high school.

Michael Nwokocha | DL | 6-5 | 312 | Dallas, Texas | Syracuse / Tyler JC / Lake Highlands

Nwokocha joins Moeolo in making the transfer from Syracuse to Texas State. The stat sheet last season for Nwokocha is empty besides one assist, suggesting the transfer to Texas State is a move that comes with hopes of more playing time. Before Syracuse, he spent two seasons at Tyler Junior college and was tabbed as a four-star prospect out of JUCO.

Jaden Rios | DB | 6-0 | 172 | Frisco, Texas | East Texas A&M / Lone Star

Rios is moving to San Marcos from East Texas A&M, where he spent three seasons, racking up four total interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Rios also accumulated two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and 25 total tackles.

Craig Royal | CB | 6-2 | 175 | Houston, Texas | Butler C.C. / Bakersfield College / Strake Jesuit

A three-star recruit, Royal accumulated 36 tackles, nine assists and three interceptions last season with the Butler Grizzlies.

Jordan Sanders | DL | 6-4 | 285 | Hawthorne, Calif. | Cal Poly / Torrance

The sophomore spent three seasons at Cal Poly, where he recorded eight sacks and 16 tackles.

Kenard Snyder | DL | 6-0 | 248 | Vero Beach, Florida | lowa State / ULM / Rockledge

Snyder is no stranger to the Sun Belt, as he spent his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Louisiana-Monroe before joining #18 Iowa State this year. He accumulated 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks with ULM and eight tackles and two sacks with the Cyclones. With defensive ends senior Ben Bell and redshirt senior Steven Parker leaving San Marcos, there are likely high hopes within the team that Snyder will receive significant playing time in 2025.

Ty Stamey | TE | 6-6 | 237 | Spring, Texas | Louisiana / Klein Collins

Originally from Spring, Ty Stamey is a 6’6 237-pound freshman tight end who spent this past season at Louisiana. Stamey, another Texas State transfer, only played in four games in 2024, one of them being against the Bobcats.

Khamari Terrell | CB | 6-1 | 185 | Killeen, Texas | Oregon / Shoemaker

In three seasons with the Ducks, Terrell, a Texas native, managed four solo tackles, ten assists and a pass defended. However, he collected just one assist and zero solo tackles in the 2024-25 season. The junior corner likely hopes the transition to Texas State will lead to more playing time than he received with the country’s top-ranked program.

Malik Willis / CB | 6-2 | 175 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | Campbell / Inlet Grove Community

Malik Willis is a freshman cornerback heading to San Marcos from Campbell University. He has 11 tackles and one interception in his career.

Devarrick Woods | DL | 6-3 | 290 | Bossier City, La. | Hinds CC / Airline

Sophomore defensive tackle out of Hinds Community College Devarrick Woods had a stellar 2024 season and announced he has transferred to Texas State. Woods had 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in nine games.

Nate Yarnell | QB | 6-6 | 215 | Austin, Texas | Pittsburgh / Lake Travis

The three-star prospect out of Lake Travis High School in Austin committed to Pitt in 2021 but did not play his senior year of high school due to injury. A combination of this and quarterback competition kept Yarnell off the field until last season, when starting quarterback Eli Holstein missed extended time due to an injury.

Yarnell finished the 2024 season with 1,056 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also completed 98 of 167 pass attempts at around a 60% completion rate. The 22-year-old has only started five games in college and has not had a full opportunity to showcase his talent.

With Holstein expected to regain his spot as the starter at Pitt once he returns from injury, Yarnell most likely knew that transferring somewhere where he could better showcase his ability was his best option.

Jayden Bradley | LB | 6-2 | 200 | Prosper, Texas | Rock Hill

Signed by Texas State to play linebacker, Bradley primarily suited up as a safety in high school. 247 Sports has him ranked as Texas State’s second best recruit in history.

Preston Ward / OL / 6-2 | 265 | Dallas, Texas | Parish Episcopal

Ward earned All District honors three times and helped his team win a state championship.