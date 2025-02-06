71° San Marcos
2025 Bobcat softball pitching outlook

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
February 6, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.

After relying on former pitcher Jessica Mullins to carry the load the past four years, Texas State softball will have to find a new ace in 2025. While there is no clear replacement for Mullins, here are some names who will be vying to step into the number one role in the circle and lead the Bobcats’ pitching staff:

Maddy Azua

The Preseason Sun Belt Pitcher of The Year and the best bet to take on the role of the next ace, sophomore Maddy Azua brings the best returning ERA in the Sun Belt after posting a 2.17 ERA over her 96.2 innings of work in 2024

Azua’s 96.2 innings were the second most on the team after Mullins, so it would be no surprise if she makes the jump to leading the team in innings pitched this season.

Presley Glende

Glende, the only senior on the pitching staff, brings the most time as a Bobcat into the 2025 season. Although Glende has seen a steady decrease in her innings worked over the last three seasons, there should be plenty of opportunity to make a statement that she is ready to compete and eat some innings this year.

In her career as a Bobcat, Glende has worked 64.2 innings and boasts a 3.57 ERA. She tossed 7.1 innings in 2024, mostly in mop-up duty at the end of ball games, but her veteran presence may be enough to give her an early shot at more innings this season.

Emma Strood

A native Texan, junior Emma Strood returns to the Lone Star State after two seasons at Louisiana State University. Strood didn’t get much work at LSU, only working 12.0 innings for the Tigers but going 2-0 in the process.

Strood could be a wildcard this season, as not much is known about how good she could be in the circle. But on a pitching staff as open as the Bobcats will be this year, there should be plenty of early-season chances for Strood to make a name for herself in San Marcos.

Analisa Soliz

Junior Analisa Soliz should be another name to watch in terms of a pitcher primed to make a jump in innings pitched. Soliz has worked 27.2 innings over the last two seasons, mostly out of the bullpen, but has also made a handful of starts in the circle as well.

During her work in the circle, Soliz has posted a 3.80 ERA and has kept opponents to a .245 batting average against.

It is unclear how the staff will shake out, but on one as wide open as Texas State’s, expect plenty of early season shuffling to happen and expect each pitcher to get their opportunity to make a bid to be the next ace.

