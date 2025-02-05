72° San Marcos
Texas State softball 2025 season preview

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
February 5, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

There is only one answer that’s fitting for a preview of what’s to come for Texas State softball this 2025 season—an exclamation mark paired with a question mark.

There’s excitement for the team that returns 12 players from a Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Champion roster, is tabbed at the top of the said conference in the Preseason Coaches Poll and is home to the SBC Preseason Pitcher of the Year in sophomore Madison Azua.

Questions arise about who will be a regular in the starting nine, what the pitching rotation will look like, which transfers will make the most significant impact and whether any freshmen will be impact players.

The Bobcats’ season begins with a 16-game home stretch starting Thursday, Feb. 6, against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are ranked 13th in USA Softball’s preseason rankings. Texas State enters the year receiving votes in USA Softball’s preseason top-25 poll.

What’s the Hype About?

Of the 12 returners from 2024, outfielder Ciara Trahan earned the Preseason All-Sun Belt nod for the second straight year. Trahan suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, but she was impactful in her 38 games before the injury. She’s only one of the two seniors on the roster and will likely be a leader of this fairly young squad.

Transfer outfielder Keely Williams and infielder Aiyana Coleman both came to San Marcos from College Station. Williams will have to compete for her spot in the outfield, but career numbers show she has what it takes to be in the lineup. Coleman was a go-to pinch-hitter for the Aggies, so adding a consistent stick is just what the Bobcats need.

Infielder Kate Bubela comes from North Carolina where, as a freshman last season, she found her way into the lineup and compiled a .383 batting average. This is another crucial bat added to a team that was single-heavy a year ago.

Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard could be the bulk of the hype. Coach Woodard enters her 25th season at the helm and hasn’t had a losing season since 2014. She surpassed 800 career wins a season ago and has established herself as one of the most decorated Bobcat coaches. If anyone knows how to manage a team successfully, it’s Woodard.

Who Could Play?

This may be the Bobcats’ biggest question mark of them all. Though it’s normal for teams to figure out a few positions through trial and error every season, more than half of Texas State’s lineup from game one could look vastly different come conference play.

“Even right now, I don’t feel like there’s a starting nine,” Woodard said. “I feel like we’re going to rotate the lineup from day-to-day and game-to-game until those positions are solidified.”

Woodard said watching this year’s group compete for starting roles has been fun.

“We have a couple of really good transfers that are going to help us [and] we got some really young freshmen that I feel like are going to be impact players for us this year,” said Woodard.

Pitching Probables

There’s no doubt Azua will be the ace pitcher for the Bobcats. In her freshman season, she pitched just under 100 innings, recorded 81 strikeouts and had an earned run average of 2.17 in 30 appearances.

“Last year, I really didn’t know what to expect, and I think now that I do, it’s definitely helped my confidence a lot,” Azua said.

Jessica Mullins handled the bulk of the pitching in 2024, but Woodard believes Texas State will have more variety in the circle this year.

“Obviously, Azua can hold down the fort, I think, for a while,” Woodard said. “But I think we have a good mixture behind her that’s gonna help with that this year, too, so there won’t have to be that one kid that pitches 300 innings over the season.”

The second senior on the roster, pitcher Presley Glende, saw some action last season so she could find her way into the rotation. Additionally, transfer Emma Strood from Louisiana State was brought in for a reason and is another name to be looking out for.

Time Will Tell

As the Bobcats begin their Sun Belt title defense, they will have a target on their back. But can they go back-to-back? Only time will tell.

“I think we’re going to be really good this season,” Azua said. “And I think that if we can all still work together as a team and be there for each other, then we can do it all.”

All the necessary talent and coaching are there for the Bobcats to compete with the best in the country. Growing pains are expected, but Woodard and the team aim to play their best in May, so patience will be key for the Bobcats as their 2025 quest begins.

