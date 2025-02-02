Texas State Women’s Golf set to begin spring season

The Texas State women’s golf team will start the spring season by hosting the Texas State Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Vaaler Creek Golf Club in Blanco, Texas.

In the Bobcats’ lineup, Allie Justiz, Carla Bourdeaux, Ella Salama, Yvonne Chamness and Miren Ontanon will compete as a team. Ontanon will be making her collegiate debut. Mattingly Palmer and Hallie Adare will compete individually.

The Bobcats will face nine teams (Drake, Houston Christian, Wichita State, Lamar, UTRGV, UIW, Sacred Heart, Loyola-Chicago and Central Michigan) and 11 individual players, three from Oklahoma State and one from the University of New Haven.

The second tournament on the Bobcats’ schedule this spring is the Chevron Collegiate, hosted by the University of Houston. It will be held at the Golf Club of Houston from Feb. 24 to 25.

For their last tournament of the fall season, the Bobcats hosted the Jim West Challenge, where they placed tied for seventh among the 12 collegiate teams. Justiz led the Bobcats in scoring, ending with her best tournament finish of the season.

The Bobcats’ best tournament finish last fall was at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, Colorado, where they finished tied for sixth shooting 6-over 870 (283-302-285). Chamness led the Bobcats with her second-place 10-under 206 (68-69-69) finish, leading her to earn the Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honor.

Chamness, Palmer and Salama competed in all four tournaments for the Bobcats in the fall season and will compete in their fifth on Monday.

The Bobcats will compete in six tournaments leading up to the Sun Belt Conference Championship held April 14 to 17.

Last year, the Bobcats took home the title of Sun Belt Conference Champions for the first time since 2016. Hailey Jones led the Bobcats by winning the individual conference championship, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished for a Bobcat since 2017. Jones has since graduated and joined the team’s coaching staff this January.