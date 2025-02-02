75° San Marcos
Bobcats sweep Rattlers to return to a positive record

Hunter Machon, Sports Contributor
February 2, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno eyes her opponent, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Sofia Fortuno once again proved to be the decisive factor for Texas State, securing the match-winning point for the second consecutive day.

Her straight-set victory over Reagan Harris of Florida A&M clinched a dominant 4-0 win for the Bobcats at the USF Varsity Tennis Complex on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

This win marked the team’s second consecutive victory on their Florida road trip, following a hard-fought 4-3 win against the University of South Florida the previous day.

The Rattlers, on the other hand, entered the contest still seeking their first victory of the season.

Doubles Play:
Texas State held a significant advantage in doubles play, needing just one win to secure the point. On court two, the duo of Ireland Simme and Chantajah Mills delivered a commanding performance, dispatching Susan Salinas and Larissa Silva with a decisive 6-1 victory and granting the Bobcats an early lead.

Singles Play:
The Bobcats swiftly extended their advantage as Ireland Simme secured a win via forfeit on court six, pushing Texas State’s lead to 2-0. Emily Niers followed with an authoritative performance on court five, blanking Susan Salinas in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to bring the Bobcats within one point of victory.

Sofia Fortuno ultimately sealed the win, defeating Florida A&M’s Reagan Harris (6-2, 6-3) on court three and rendering the remaining matches inconsequential.

Three additional matches remained unfinished at the time of Fortuno’s victory. Tadiwa Mauchi was in control against Larissa Silva (6-4, 3-0), Callie Creath held a slight edge over Genesis Whitelock (6-1, 3-3), and Kiana Graham was locked in a battle with Sara Rakim (6-0, 3-4) when play was halted.

With this victory, the Bobcats concluded their Florida road trip on a high note, propelling themselves above .500 before returning to Texas.

Looking Ahead:
Next on the schedule for the Bobcats is a trip to San Antonio to face the University of the Incarnate World (UIW) Cardinals in an all-Texas showdown.

The Cardinals enter the matchup with a 0-1 record, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Rice earlier this season. Historically, Texas State has enjoyed considerable success against UIW, holding a 7-1 all-time record in the series, including a decisive 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter.

The Bobcats will aim to build on their recent momentum and further solidify their winning record as they continue their early-season campaign.

The match against UIW will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, in San Antonio, Texas.

Sports betting culture replaces fandom
