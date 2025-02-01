Former pro QB joining Kinne’s staff

Former Tulsa and CFL quarterback Dane Evans is joining G.J. Kinne’s coaching staff as assistant QB coach and pass game specialist, according to CBS/247 Sports reporter Matt Zentitz.

Evans served as an assistant coach at Owasso High School last season.

In an interview with Fox 23 News, Evans said that Kinne, also a former Tulsa player, was a big reason he got the job.

“We’ve always been talking, always communicating, and the time finally happened, and he had a position for me, and it’s something that I wanted to do. I really enjoy coaching high school, especially at Owasso. It was really great [and] really fun,” Evans said.

Evans spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the CFL. In his six-season CFL career, Evans passed for 9,636 yards, 49 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. In five seasons at Tulsa, he became the program leader in multiple categories, including touchdowns (84) and passing yards (11,680).

Evans joins the long list of new additions to Kinne’s staff.